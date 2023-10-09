Business
News from Companies

Romanian marcom group Confident reaches EUR 1 million in revenue and enters the Spanish market

09 October 2023
Romania Insider

The Confident Group, an independent marketing communications cluster with two business lines in Romania CONFIDENT - marketing communication and Venus Five - visual production studio, reached EUR 1 million in revenue from the cumulative turnover of the two companies and opened its first international office in Barcelona.

This year, the agency expanded its business lines with two divisions - social media & digital and creative, which complement its solid portfolio of corporate and brand communication services.

"In Barcelona, ​​the agency is currently a start-up. In the first stage, the focus of the Barcelona office is in two directions - supporting Romanian and regional companies to enter the western market, and Spanish companies interested in entering Romanian retail," explains Mara Gojgar, founder of CONFIDENT.

CONFIDENT Group's international expansion has been driven not only by the global ambitions of the clients the agency advises but also by the company's entrepreneurial DNA.

"In the next period, we will focus on consolidating the new business lines that we integrated, and we estimate they alone will generate a  30% growth in sales until the end of 2024. Another focus is to support our team in Barcelona," adds Mara Gojgar.

Recently, the agency went through a significant rebranding process. The new visual identity brought the motorcycle to the fore, symbolizing speed and courage, a new slogan "Up For a Ride?" and the "Driving Brands to People's Hearts" mission. The positioning and the new brand identity came in the context of the agency's development and maturity at the level of services, client portfolio, and international expansion. The rebranding process aimed for an image that would more clearly represent the values ​​acquired over time and resonate with the superdrive of the CONFIDENT team to turn the impossible into the possible.

*This is a press release.

1

