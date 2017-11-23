8.5 °C
Bucharest
Nov 23, 20:56

Firm that built Romania’s gas pipeline network goes bankrupt

by Romania Insider
Leave a comment

Local firm Condmag Brasov, which has built more than 90% of Romania’s main natural gas pipeline network, went bankrupt. The court’s decision can be appealed within one week.

The company is owned by the local investor Gheorghe Calburean. The firm went into insolvency in July 2015 with preliminary debts of RON 172.8 million (EUR 37 million) to almost 200 entities. Its debts to the state budget reached RON 8.7 million (EUR 1.8 million) at the end of September.

Condmag has been listed on the stock exchange since 1996, but the company’s shares were suspended from trading when the company entered insolvency.

[email protected]

Search on the web

You might also be interested in these stories

© 2016 City Compass Media and/or its affiliated companies. All rights reserved.
ri-logo

Want to be up to speed with what's happening in Romania? We'll send your first batch of news for the day directly to your inbox.

Subscribe to our mailing list