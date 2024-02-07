Complice.ro doubles its business in 2023, reaching EUR 850,000, as organisations intensify employee experience actions

News from Companies

Complice.ro, a curator and provider of experiences for individuals and companies, concludes 2023 with a turnover of EUR 850,000, marking a 98% increase compared to 2022. The positive momentum is primarily attributed to the corporate segment, where Complice.ro records its best year to date. In the residential segment, Complice.ro has seen a 50% increase in the number of clients. The "flight in a Boeing simulator" experience dominated the top choices among Complice's individual clients in 2023.

There is an even greater openness from both residential and corporate clients towards adopting experiences. As a result, individual clients have enjoyed experiences from the Complice.ro portfolio themselves or have gifted them to their loved ones, while corporate clients have integrated Complice experiences into their marketing or HR strategies for rewarding, retaining, and motivating employees, clients, or business partners. Therefore, in 2023, the total number of orders increased by over 40%, and the average order value reached EUR 540 compared to EUR 390 in the previous year.

“For 2023, we aimed to maintain a rapid pace of revenue growth, and we continue to rely on growth strategies that will take us beyond the 1-million-euro threshold in 2024. Developing the portfolio of options regionally and nationally remains one of our objectives for 2024. Additionally, we observe a growing interest in international experiences - we estimate that these will become increasingly accessed by clients who no longer just want to visit an external destination but to connect their visit with unique experiences", stated Oana Pascu, founder of Complice.ro.

The most popular experiences in 2023

Similar to previous years, the top experiences at the annual level are characterized by a preference for adrenaline-inducing activities such as driving experiences or flying, piloting an airplane, paragliding, or helicopter flight. Additionally, gourmet experiences like private wine tastings at wineries, whiskey tastings, or craft beer workshops, as well as relaxation experiences such as massages or float therapy, and travel experiences with accommodations in unique and exclusive locations, are also prominent.

In 2023, the most chosen experience by individual clients of Complice.ro is the flight in a Boeing simulator, followed by flying with a light aircraft and the experience of driving a specially prepared car on the road. The top 5 most popular experiences in 2023 are completed with a gourmet experience, accommodation and wine tasting at a winery, and a unique relaxation experience, float therapy

The corporate segment, growth engine in 2023, with 4 out of 5 corporate orders placed by recurring clients

In 2023, Complice.ro marks its best year for the corporate segment. The number of companies choosing experiences in their employee reward, retention, and motivation strategies has increased by over 20%, and the average value of corporate orders has more than doubled to 4500 Euros. Most requests came from companies in the IT, retail, and creative industries, with 80% of orders originating from recurring clients.

“The work trends for 2024, according to studies and reports released at the end of 2023, indicate that we are at a turning point in redefining the relationship with work. Organizational culture enters the HR Priority Top for the first time, directly at number 2. Bringing people together, aligning with company values, and increasing the sense of belonging become more important than ever", says Oana Pascu, founder of Complice.ro.

In 2023, there was an increasingly pressing need within companies to create opportunities to bring people together, often even in the office. It was the year with the highest number of corporate events with experiential components. Whether we're talking about team-building activities, launches, anniversaries, creative workshops, themed events for employees or partners, each experience designed by the Complice.ro team, whether in the office or outside of it, is conceived to stimulate creativity, strengthen relationships and cooperation among participants, and bring a fresh perspective to the workplace.

The most popular group experiences in 2023 remain the unique and engaging treasure hunts in cities, parks, or forests, creative team-building activities, group cooking workshops, or private tastings, all aimed at connecting people and stimulating creativity.

Flexible packages, offering multiple experiences from which the recipient chooses their preferred one within a predefined budget - Flexibox - remain at the top of preferences for both personal gifts and corporate gifts or rewards.

Based on the positive feedback and high adoption rate of these packages, for March 1-8, Complice.ro proposes to its clients Flexibox packages specially designed for HER, which include experiences in the relaxation area, but also adrenaline experiences, gourmet or adventure experiences.

About Complice.ro

Complice.ro is a curator of experiences that creates contexts for each of us to enjoy life by experiencing unique activities or delving into older passions. The experience packages are oriented towards both the business area (offering an extensive portfolio of alternative tools for rewarding, recognizing, and incentivizing employees, clients, and business partners, as well as creative solutions for corporate events) and the B2C area (experiences for personal development, relaxation, adrenaline, and much more) for those who wish to gather and offer memories throughout life, not objects.

In its over 8 years of activity in the market, Complice.ro has delivered more than 5,000 unique experiences for clients in the B2B and B2C segments, from a portfolio that includes over 300 predefined experiences on the website, built with the help of over 150 partners from Bucharest, as well as from the rest of the country and even abroad.

