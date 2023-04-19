Capital markets powered by BSE

 

The Capital Markets News section is powered by the Bucharest Stock Exchange 

 

BSE

 

 

Only three candidates for PNRR-financed Bucharest Exchange listing

19 April 2023

Only three companies applied for financing under the Resilience Facility mechanism that allows 180 candidates to list their shares at Bucharest Exchange (BVB), Ziarul Financiar announced.

Some EUR 35 mln was earmarked under the National Relaunch and Resilience Program (PNRR) for companies seeking to go public under a first-come-first-served mechanism.

Romanian companies that want to list their shares on the main market of the stock exchange can get a maximum of EUR 200,000, while those that will be listed on the AeRO market can get up to EUR 25,000 under the scheme. However, only Microfruits, IT Genetics and Axionet IoT showed up.

"The listing on the stock exchange is a long-term project, implicitly the listing decision requires a complex analysis," Radu Hanga, president of the Bucharest Stock Exchange, said, implying that more firms are still expected to apply.

iulian@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Bvb.ro)

