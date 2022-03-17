Colosseum Mall opens in Bucharest on March 24

Colosseum Mall will open in Bucharest, as part of Colosseum Retail Park owned by Nova Imobiliare, on March 24 after the EUR 30 mln project was postponed twice.

The shopping mall's new leasable area of ​​over 16,000 square meters complements the existing one.

The shopping centre will thus reach an area of ​​53,500 square meters and is the most important delivery on the modern retail market in recent years in Bucharest.

Colosseum Mall is an investment of EUR 30 mln and is part of the development strategy of the existing shopping centre, present on the local market for almost nine years.

Nova Imobiliare is owned by British-Cypriot businessman Panico Panayi, who bought the 62-hectare plot on Chitilei Road in Bucharest in 2003.

Before the crisis, Nova's plans were to develop a giant project that would require an investment of EUR 350 mln.

Colosseum Retail Park has an area of 53,500 square meters, and Carrefour, Leroy Merlin, Altex are among the tenants.

