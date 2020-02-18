Hundreds of medieval coins discovered in eastern Romania

A group of seven treasure hunters has uncovered more than 2,500 medieval coins in Spătaru, a locality in Buzău county, in eastern Romania, News.ro reported.

They handed over the 2,517 coins to the Buzău County Museum. They found the coins inside a ceramics vase.

“My colleagues are on site to learn more about the circumstances of this discovery. It is not the first treasure we receive after activities of treasure hunters but this is the numerous one so far,” Daniel Costache, the director of the Buzău County Museum, explained.

The treasure is to be restored as the coins are in an advanced state of decay. Afterwards, it will be showcased in various exhibitions.

(Photo: Pixabay)