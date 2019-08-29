Large coding contest in Bucharest to gather over 200 programmers

This year’s edition of the Programmers’ Week conference, one of the largest tech events in the country, takes place in Bucharest between September 9 and September 13.

The event also covers a Coding Contest, which is set to gather over 200 programmers. The contest takes place between October 19 and October 20. The programmers will work in 50 teams that will be challenged to offer the best solutions on topics such as Chat Bots, AR/VR, Internet of Things, Artificial Intelligence, and Machine Learning technology. The participants can win awards ranging in between USD 5,000 and USD 25,000.

The Programmers’ Week, which is organized by Cognizant Softvision, will cover four days of debates on technology (Tech Talks) and the 256 Conference, gathering top local and international speakers.

The Tech Talks take place between September 9 and September 12, while the 256 Conference is set for September 13.

More details on the speakers and the program are available here.