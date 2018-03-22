-2 °C
Code orange for flooding on the Danube

by Romania Insider
Romania’s National Hydrology and Water Management Institute has issued a code orange for flooding on the Danube valid starting Thursday, March 22, until March 31.

Eight counties in Southern and Eastern Romania are targeted by this warning, namely Mehedinti, Dolj, Olt, Teleorman, Giurgiu, Constanta, Braila and Tulcea.

The hydrologists expect the Danube’s level to rise in the following days given the hydro meteorological conditions upstream.

