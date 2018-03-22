Romania’s National Hydrology and Water Management Institute has issued a code orange for flooding on the Danube valid starting Thursday, March 22, until March 31.

Eight counties in Southern and Eastern Romania are targeted by this warning, namely Mehedinti, Dolj, Olt, Teleorman, Giurgiu, Constanta, Braila and Tulcea.

The hydrologists expect the Danube’s level to rise in the following days given the hydro meteorological conditions upstream.

Authorities work on preventive evacuation of hundreds after flooding in central Romania

[email protected]