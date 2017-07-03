Coca-Cola HBC Romania invests EUR 7 mln at Timisoara plant

Coca-Cola HBC Romania, the biggest beverage producer on the local market, has invested EUR 7 million in a new production line at its local plant in Timisoara.

The new line is used for canning Coca-Cola products and has a capacity of up to 90,000 cans per hour or 2 million per day. This is the fastest such line on the local market, according to the company’s representatives.

„We have been present on the Romanian market for over 25 years and our commitment here is very strong. We are now extending our roots here with a new EUR 7 million investment in a high-speed canning line. This is a new confirmation of our profound commitment to the local economy and community,” said Coca-Cola HBC Romania manager Jaak Mikkel.

The Coca-Cola factory in Timisoara opened in 1995 and currently bottles products under the brands Coca-Cola, Fanta, Sprite, Schweppes, Nestea, and Joy. Coca-Cola HBC also has factories in Ploiesti and Poiana Negrii.

The company had a turnover of EUR 495 million and a net profit of EUR 62 million in 2016, and over 1,400 employees, according to official data from the Finance Ministry.

