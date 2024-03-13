Events

Festival celebrating centuries-old oaks in Romania's Cobor village area holds second edition in June

13 March 2024

Cobor între Stejari, the festival highlighting the old oak meadows in the Cobor village area, Brașov county, holds its second edition this summer. The event organized by the Foundation Conservation Carpathia will take place at the Cobor Biodiversity Farm on June 22-23.

Participants will get to know the local community, discover an area with a special natural biodiversity, and admire the centuries-old oaks in the area.

The program includes guided tours of the village, hikes to the beautiful meadows home to the old oaks, and tours to the Cobor Biodiversity Farm. The organizers said that the hiking trails will be slightly different this year so that those who have been to the festival before can discover new landscapes.

Both days will end with concerts in the courtyard of the Cobor Biodiversity Farm, performed by Ana Coman, Moonlight Breakfast, and Taraf de Caliu & Viorica.

Tickets can be purchased online at Livetickets.ro. Further details are available here.

Foundation Conservation Carpathia organizes Cobor între Stejari with the aim of highlighting the centuries-old oak meadows around the village of Cobor and presenting the efforts to preserve and restore them. The non-profit launched an ecological reconstruction project in the area in 2019, planting 550 saplings of sessile oak (Quercus petraea) so far. The village of Cobor, one of the oldest Transylvanian villages, is located in the middle of these unique oak meadows in Europe.

irina.marica@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Carpathia.org)

Normal
