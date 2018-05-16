Romania’s national roads company buys 16 Ford dump trucks

Romania’s Road Infrastructure Management National Company – CNAIR has bought 16 Ford 8X4 dump trucks from local importer Cefin Trucks for RON 6 million (EUR 1.3 million), following an open public tender.

The company said it needs the trucks for all sorts of road maintenance activities, including snow removal.

The roads company started a refurbishment program in 2014, which includes the phased acquisition of over 1,000 vehicles and equipment pieces. So far, the company has purchased about 750 units.

