Business
News from Companies

CMS advises EBRD on EUR 30 million Premier Energy financing in Romania

21 December 2022
Romania Insider
International law firm CMS has advised the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD) on an up to EUR 30 million revolving working capital loan to Premier Energy SRL, the third largest player in the natural gas distribution market in Romania. The funds will be used to cover the company’s gas trading operations.

Premier Energy SRL is owned by the energy holding company Premier Energy PLC and controlled by the Czech investment fund Emma Capital.

EBRD is a major investor in Romania, focusing on financing infrastructure, boosting private sector productivity and strengthening the financial sector. To date, the EBRD has invested over EUR 10 billion in the Romanian economy through close to 500 projects.

CMS advised EBRD on all aspects of the financing, including due-diligence, structuring, negotiations, closing and post-closing matters.

The CMS team advising EBRD included Rafal Zakrzewski, Ana Radnev, Tudor Naftica and Evgeniy Vazhynskiy (Banking & Finance); and Varinia Radu, Ramona Dulamea, Raluca Diaconeasa and Madalina Constantinescu (Energy).

With more than 600 lawyers across 17 offices in Central and Eastern Europe and with CEE based English law capability, CMS is well-placed to advise clients in Romania on both local and multi-jurisdictional matters.

This is a press release.

