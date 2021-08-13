Profile picture for user andreich
Business

Romanian investors start building major data center in the country

13 August 2021
ClusterPower, a company founded in 2019 by Romanian entrepreneurs Cosmin Georgescu, Vladimir Ester and Carmen Ursa Georgescu, started in July the works at what is planned to be the largest data center in Romania and aims to become the first hyperscale data center in the region, Ziarul Financiar reported.

The center is located in Mischii, Dolj County.

Although there is no precise definition, a hyperscale data center generally exceeds 5,000 servers and 1,000 square metres.

The initial investment is RON 172 mln (EUR 35 mln), of which RON 82 mln is provided by a state grant extended last year by the ministry of finance.

The first phase of the project involves realizing the utility infrastructure necessary for the operation of IT equipment, including the foundation, the construction of the power plant and the first of the five units the data center will eventually have.

The data center aims to become the strongest regional communications point with direct fiber-optic connection to Frankfurt and Amsterdam and a connection to 750 data centers in the world.

"Some of the most prestigious and experienced engineers and equipment suppliers in the world are working alongside us, which strengthens our conviction that our investment will be a reference point in Romania's development", says Cosmin Georgescu, founder and CEO of ClusterPower.

The teams involved in the project come from Romania, the USA, Germany, UK, Austria, the Czech Republic, and their related global support centers.

The project is only at the beginning, Georgescu stresses, adding that after finalizing the first phases of construction (in December 2021), ClusterPower will become the largest provider of Cloud and Compute in Eastern Europe.

