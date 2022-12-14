Cluj Napoca

Cluj-Napoca faculty adopts two puppies

14 December 2022
The Faculty of Political, Administrative and Communication Sciences (FSPAC) of Babeș-Bolyai University, Cluj-Napoca, welcomed two fluffy four-legged friends and adopted them into permanent faculty members.

The yellow and the black labs, which are currently unnamed, can be found at one of FSPAC's buildings near Hotel Onix at Str. Septimiu Albini 12, Cluj-Napoca.

"Together, we will grow with them, take care of them, and make sure they have a great future at #fspac. More details soon. You can find them at FSPAC3, in the back garden. Go and say hi. That's all, please don't feed them, we're taking care of that for now," the announcement reads.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by FSPAC (@fspac)

Students have been flocking to the building since the announcement took to social media yesterday to meet their new friends, which granted over a thousand likes.

2017 study by Eckerd College in Florida shows that, while there is no direct correlation between the level of stress between students with direct relations to pets and their counterparts, it shows that animal companions can help them manage physical symptoms of anxiety – a suit that might have inspired the faculty's decision.

Moreover, from an economic point of view, the pet industry in Romania has been in a steady upward trend in the past few years despite the economic recovery due to the pandemic and fear ahead of a possible recession. As reported in this Romania Insider feature story, according to the European Petfood Industry Federation's data, almost half of Romanian households own a cat or a dog, the highest among other EU countries.

rafly@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: FSPAC/Instagram)

