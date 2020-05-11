Profile picture for user sfodor
Simona Fodor
Senior Editor

Simona joined the Romania Insider team in 2015, first working on our travel guide in English and, later, writing features and interviews for Romania-insider.com. She holds a BA in Romanian and English and an MA in American Studies from the University of Bucharest and started her journalism career in 2003.  Simona divides her time between her hometown Ploiești and Bucharest. While in Ploiești, she enjoys spending time with her family and taking long walks with the family dog. Going through an ever-expanding reading list and traveling, now replaced by travel literature and documentaries, are some of her favorite activities. You can get in touch with her for stories about arts, culture, and travel: simona@romania-insider.com 

 

sfodor
Submitted by sfodor on Thu, 11/05/2020 - 11:38
Western Romania: Cluj-Napoca introduces rules for e-scooters

05 November 2020
The local council of Cluj-Napoca approved a set of rules concerning the use of e-scooters in the city, the first in the country.

The rules cover the terms of use for e-scooters, for both fleet operators and users, so that traffic in the city takes place safely, the Cluj-Napoca City Hall announced, quoted by Mediafax. They refer to the spots where e-scooters can be stationed or parked but not to the traffic rules that apply to them, as this is covered by the Traffic Code. 

Users are not allowed to ride the e-scooters on the sidewalk, only on the public transport and bike lanes, and on the road segments where the speed limit is below 50 km per hour.

The e-scooters cannot be stationed or placed on sidewalks that are narrower than 2 meters, in the area of public transport and taxi stations, alongside buildings or fences, in the area of pedestrian crossings, in the parking lots specially set up for cars, or over maintenance holes, among others.

If the e-scooters are left in any of these spots, the operators need to pick them up within two hours. Otherwise, the Cluj-Napoca City Hall will pick them up and request a tax for this. 

The minimum age for riding an e-scooter is 14, and those aged between 14 and 16 need to wear a helmet when riding it, rules already covered by the Traffic Code, the City Hall explained.

(Photo: Marina Gordojeva/ Dreamstime)

simona@romania-insider.com

Normal
Normal
 

