Western Romania: Cluj-Napoca introduces rules for e-scooters

The local council of Cluj-Napoca approved a set of rules concerning the use of e-scooters in the city, the first in the country.

The rules cover the terms of use for e-scooters, for both fleet operators and users, so that traffic in the city takes place safely, the Cluj-Napoca City Hall announced, quoted by Mediafax. They refer to the spots where e-scooters can be stationed or parked but not to the traffic rules that apply to them, as this is covered by the Traffic Code.

Users are not allowed to ride the e-scooters on the sidewalk, only on the public transport and bike lanes, and on the road segments where the speed limit is below 50 km per hour.

The e-scooters cannot be stationed or placed on sidewalks that are narrower than 2 meters, in the area of public transport and taxi stations, alongside buildings or fences, in the area of pedestrian crossings, in the parking lots specially set up for cars, or over maintenance holes, among others.

If the e-scooters are left in any of these spots, the operators need to pick them up within two hours. Otherwise, the Cluj-Napoca City Hall will pick them up and request a tax for this.

The minimum age for riding an e-scooter is 14, and those aged between 14 and 16 need to wear a helmet when riding it, rules already covered by the Traffic Code, the City Hall explained.

(Photo: Marina Gordojeva/ Dreamstime)

