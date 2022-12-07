Cluj man bids RON 9,000 to "have a coffee" with mayor Emil Boc in charity event

A man from Cluj bid over RON 9,000 (EUR 1,800) to hang out for 15 minutes over cups of coffee with mayor Emil Boc on Tuesday, December 6, in a Christmas charity event at the Old Casino Center for Urban Culture.

The event, organized by NGO "Căsuța Bucuriei" children house, aimed to raise funds for children in need of a home and protection until the end of their studies.

“Christmas is about giving, but every day of the year offers the opportunity to do good deeds,” says the organizer.

“We strongly believe in the social spirit of the people of Cluj and in their ability to come together to support noble causes that deserve our full attention.”

A lot of high-profile names contributed to the annual special mission in one way or another, including CFR head manager and member of the Romanian football golden generation Dan Petrescu, tennis legend Ilie Năstase, chef Adi Hadean, and Olympic épée fencing champion Ana Maria Brânza. Both the basketball and football team of Universitatea Cluj have also auctioned their signed jerseys.

A signed ball from former Romanian volleyball champion Cristina Pîrv was auctioned for RON 5,200 in the same event, while a football signed by Petrescu was sold for RON 5,000.

(Photo: Pascu Luanna, Emil Boc Facebook page)