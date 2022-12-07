Cluj Napoca

Cluj man bids RON 9,000 to "have a coffee" with mayor Emil Boc in charity event

07 December 2022
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

A man from Cluj bid over RON 9,000 (EUR 1,800) to hang out for 15 minutes over cups of coffee with mayor Emil Boc on Tuesday, December 6, in a Christmas charity event at the Old Casino Center for Urban Culture.

The event, organized by NGO "Căsuța Bucuriei" children house, aimed to raise funds for children in need of a home and protection until the end of their studies.

“Christmas is about giving, but every day of the year offers the opportunity to do good deeds,” says the organizer.

“We strongly believe in the social spirit of the people of Cluj and in their ability to come together to support noble causes that deserve our full attention.”

A lot of high-profile names contributed to the annual special mission in one way or another, including CFR head manager and member of the Romanian football golden generation Dan Petrescu, tennis legend Ilie Năstase, chef Adi Hadean, and Olympic épée fencing champion Ana Maria Brânza. Both the basketball and football team of Universitatea Cluj have also auctioned their signed jerseys.

A signed ball from former Romanian volleyball champion Cristina Pîrv was auctioned for RON 5,200 in the same event, while a football signed by Petrescu was sold for RON 5,000.

rafly@romania-insider.com

(Photo: Pascu Luanna, Emil Boc Facebook page)

Read next
Normal
Cluj Napoca

Cluj man bids RON 9,000 to "have a coffee" with mayor Emil Boc in charity event

07 December 2022
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

A man from Cluj bid over RON 9,000 (EUR 1,800) to hang out for 15 minutes over cups of coffee with mayor Emil Boc on Tuesday, December 6, in a Christmas charity event at the Old Casino Center for Urban Culture.

The event, organized by NGO "Căsuța Bucuriei" children house, aimed to raise funds for children in need of a home and protection until the end of their studies.

“Christmas is about giving, but every day of the year offers the opportunity to do good deeds,” says the organizer.

“We strongly believe in the social spirit of the people of Cluj and in their ability to come together to support noble causes that deserve our full attention.”

A lot of high-profile names contributed to the annual special mission in one way or another, including CFR head manager and member of the Romanian football golden generation Dan Petrescu, tennis legend Ilie Năstase, chef Adi Hadean, and Olympic épée fencing champion Ana Maria Brânza. Both the basketball and football team of Universitatea Cluj have also auctioned their signed jerseys.

A signed ball from former Romanian volleyball champion Cristina Pîrv was auctioned for RON 5,200 in the same event, while a football signed by Petrescu was sold for RON 5,000.

rafly@romania-insider.com

(Photo: Pascu Luanna, Emil Boc Facebook page)

Read next
Normal
 

facebooktwitterlinkedin

1

Romania Insider Free Newsletters

Subscribe now

Editor's picks

02 December 2022
Leisure
Romania has 189km of ski slopes, as much as one resort in France or Switzerland
02 December 2022
Culture
Traditional Romanian blouse included in UNESCO patrimony
02 December 2022
Politics
Austria is reportedly sole obstacle ahead of Romania's Schengen membership
29 November 2022
Events
George Enescu Festival: 2023 edition brings world's most famous artists and orchestras to Romania
25 November 2022
Social
Paleontologists discover new species of dinosaur in Romania’s Hațeg region
24 November 2022
Social
New bill allows foreigners married to Romanian citizens to obtain citizenship even if they live outside Romania
23 November 2022
Politics
European Commission recommends lifting of CVM on justice for Romania
21 November 2022
Business
Porsche Engineering opens second local office in Timișoara, plans to expand team