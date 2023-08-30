Bucharest's District 1 mayor Clotilde Armand prosecuted for abuse of office

Bucharest's District 1 mayor Clotilde Armand is under criminal investigation. Prosecutors say that she allegedly used her position to obtain additional income through a European project aimed at anti-corruption measures implemented in the municipality.

Armand allegedly appointed herself as the manager of the project "Improving Local Administrative Capacity for the Development, Implementation, and Promotion of Anti-Corruption Measures," obtaining income as a result.

"The suspect signed an order by which she increased her gross base salary for April 2022 by the amount of RON 3,744 (EUR 760) for the time worked in April 2022 as part of the project management team," according to the prosecutors, cited by Euronews Romania. She also allegedly increased her base pay for the months of May, June, and July.

The mayor, part of the reformist party Save Romania Union (USR), said she was innocent.

"I will continue to fulfil my duty. I have not done anything illegal. The management authority within the Ministry of European Funds and the prefect of Bucharest have both given their approval and validated my appointment orders. As I have said before, I have faith in the justice system. Many mayors across the country are in the same situation, and it's good that this legislative void is being resolved through my case," Armand said.

(Photo source: Inquam Photos/Octav Ganea)