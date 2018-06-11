23 °C
Bucharest
Jun 11, 10:30

Over 90% of the clothes and shoes Romanians buy are imported

by Romania Insider
Leave a comment

About 91% of the fashion sales in Romania come from imports on a market estimated at EUR 2.38 billion this year, according to Corina Cimpoca, founder of MKOR Consulting.

“We export almost all that we produce, namely 94%, while fashion imports cover 91% of the Romanians’ consumption. We estimate that fashion exports will reach EUR 3.63 billion this year while imports will reach EUR 2.17 billion, up 14% over last year,” Cimpoca said, according to local Wall-street.ro.

Clothes represent about 77% of the Romanians’ fashion purchases, with H&M, Zara and Decathlon dominating this market. There are almost 19,000 fashion retailers in Romania, a quarter of which are foreign. Foreign retailers account for 64% of the total sales, according to MKOR Consulting.

Some 85% of Romanians buy their clothes and shoes from the mall, 54% buy online and 28% buy from street shops. The online segment is expected to go up 20% this year, to EUR 258 million. The main players on this segment are H&M, Fashion Days, Zara and eMAG.

[email protected]

Search on the web

You might also be interested in these stories

© 2016 City Compass Media and/or its affiliated companies. All rights reserved.

Romania Insider
Free Newsletters

Be up to speed with what’s happening in Romania! Choose from our 7 newsletters, covering the entire array of business, social, politics, and entertainment news

Subscribe now