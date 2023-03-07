Clean Recycle: 700 companies recycled 30,000 tons of waste in 3 months, cutting CO2 emissions in Romania

More than 700 companies in Romania recycled and recovered almost 30,000 tons of waste between September and December 2022, mainly glass, plastic, PET, paper and cardboard, steel, aluminium, and wood. According to a new CO2 calculation platform recently launched by Clean Recycle, this translated into over 29,000 tons of carbon dioxide (CO2) emissions reduced in the country during the same period.

“During this period, the companies reported to the environmental authorities 46,000 tons of packaging waste introduced on the market, generating CO2 emissions. At least 60% of this amount was recycled, thus contributing significantly to the local carbon footprint reduction,” Clean Recycle said.

According to Clean Recycle data, the companies that recycled the largest amounts of packaging waste in the last 3 months of last year were those in retail, such as Metro Cash & Carry Romania or Profi.

“The recycling activity, as well as the entire notion of sustainability, are still quite vague in Romania. This is why the new CO2 calculation platform launched by Clean Recycle directly and tangibly indicates the impact you have on the environment when you recycle, proportionally calculating the amount of CO2 emissions reduced. Starting at the end of last year, the companies in our portfolio receive a monthly report of this calculation and thus can see concrete data of the impact of their direct actions or the actions they carry out together with consumers on the environment,” said Cosmin Monda, founder and CEO Clean Recycle.

In 2021, Romania recorded 79 million tons of carbon emissions from all industries, representing an increase of 5 million tons compared to 2020, the same source said.

Clean Recycle manages a portfolio of over 700 companies that produce and put on the market packaging waste, active throughout Romania, from fields such as FMCG and retail, agribusiness, automotive, distribution, industrial production, and pharmaceuticals.

(Photo source: Inkdropcreative1 | Dreamstime.com)