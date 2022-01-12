Classix Festival to return with hybrid edition in Iasi next month

The third edition of Classix Festival, a classical music event held in Iasi, eastern Romania, will take place between February 13 and February 19 in a hybrid format (online and in several locations in the city).

The event will bring to Romania more than 40 international musicians from 14 countries, according to Iqads.ro. Among them, Hăvard Gimse, Auner Quartet, Grzegorz Niemczuk, Dragos Cantea, and Gustav Rivinius.

The program includes eight classical music concerts held in locations such as the Palace of Culture, "Vasile Alecsandri" National Theater, and "Mihai Eminescu" Central University Library and a series of related events such as film screenings, debates, lectures and masterclasses.

The event will take place in keeping with the sanitary norms. Tickets and passes can be purchased online at Iabilet.ro.

irina.marica@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Facebook/Classix Festival)