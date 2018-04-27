Classical music festival returns to central Romania city

The fourth edition of the classical musical festival Vibrate!festival takes place this year between June 15 and June 24 in Brașov, a city in central Romania.

This year’s event runs under the headline Unison, and is inspired from George Enescu’s composition Prelude á l’unisson.

“As the different instruments of the orchestra come together as one voice in this unique work, the 2018 edition brings together sound, dance and color to the most exciting spaces in Brașov, with world class performances from young stars of the classical music scene,” Vlad Maistorovici, the festival’s founding director, explained.

The festival will bring this year the New European Ensemble to perform in Brașov, and for the first time in Romania. The list of artists performing can be checked here.

The event, which takes place in unconventional spaces, covers various masterclasses, workshops, talks and exhibitions.

Tickets are on sale in the Eventim network and at eventim.ro.

(Photo: Vibrate Festival Facebook Page)

