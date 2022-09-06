Classic Unlimited national tour to visit 10 Romanian cities

Classic Unlimited, the national tour featuring classical music performances by pianist Bogdan Vaida is in its sixth edition and will take place between September 8 and October 7, passing through 10 Romanian cities.

Each concert will take place in unique venues, among them the Beclean Reformed Church, Minda Hall in Resita, and the Petrila coal mine. Concerts will also take place at Cluj HUB (Cluj-Napoca), the “George Enescu” memorial house (Sinaia), the Făgăraş Synagogue, FIX Makerspace (Oradea), the Memorial to the Victims of Communism and of the Resistance (Sighetu Marmaţiei), Rubik Hub (Piatra Neamţ), and the “Vasile Pogor” House (Iaşi).

Organizers preferred to trade traditional concert halls for special places. “Music finds inspiration in everyday experiences and emotions, so it's only natural that it should be heard where life happens. This year we set out to reach 10 unique places where local communities are trying to change things for the better,” Classic Unlimited’s project manager, Meda Corovei, told Agerpres.

Last year, Classic Unlimited brought to the public a series of concerts meant to present, in contrast, contemporary Romanian composers and representatives of the romantic period of classical music. This year, femininity is the central topic of the event, and the title is “Classic Unlimited – A woman’s touch.”

"This year's concert repertoire is a very special one. Five pieces in the program were written by female composers - Clara Schumann, Mel Bonis, and Anamaria Meza - and are, each in their own way, extremely inspiring and interesting,” said pianist Bogdan Vaida.

Compositions by Schubert, Rachmaninov, Brahms, and Chopin will also be performed.

Classic Unlimited is inspired by the Klassik Mittendrin tour, which debuted in 2015 in a motorcycle workshop in Germany. Pianist Bogdan Vaida had the idea of ​​taking classical music out of concert halls and therefore making it more accessible to the general public. Two years later, the project arrived in Romania.

(Photo source: Classic Unlimited Facebook Page)