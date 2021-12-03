Profile picture for user andreich
Andrei Chirileasa
Editor-in-Chief

Andrei studied finance at the Bucharest Academy of Economic Studies and started his journalism career in 2004 with Ziarul Financiar, the leading financial newspaper in Romania, where he worked for ten years, the last six of which as editor of the capital markets section. He joined the Romania-Insider.com team in 2014 as editor and became Editor-in-Chief in 2016. He currently oversees the daily content published on Romania-Insider.com and likes to stay up to date with everything relevant in business, politics, and life in Romania. Andrei lives with his family in the countryside in Northern Romania, where he built their own house. In his free time, he studies horticulture and tends to his family’s garden. He enjoys foraging in the woods and long walks on the hills and valleys around his village. Email him for story ideas and interviews at [email protected] 

 

andreich
Submitted by andreich on Fri, 03/12/2021 - 08:09
Business

Clariant to begin biofuel production in southern Romania by year end

12 March 2021
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

The biofuel plant that Swiss group Clariant is building in Podari, in southern Romania, will be ready by the end of 2021, and production will also start towards the end of this year, says Dragos Gavriluta, CEO of Clariant Romania.

"Clariant's investment […] will be a factory for advanced biofuels derived from agricultural residues, namely straw. The biofuel that we produce mixes with conventional fuel, in our case petrol. This results in a mixture that reduces greenhouse gases by up to 95%. It is a large investment of over EUR 100 million for which we also received funding from the EU through the research and development program," Gavriluta explained in a video conference organized by Ziarul Financiar.

Romania has a huge potential in the supply of biofuel, and 10-15 factories like the one in Podari could be developed throughout the country, he argued.

"We have more than enough raw material in Romania to create this industry," he stressed.

The Clariant factory focuses on creating a local supply chain, working with farmers in the area. The company has contracts with up to 300 farmers, who will provide some 75% of the raw material.

The factory needs 250,000 tonnes of straw annually to produce 50,000 tonnes of ethanol. Farmers are interested in supplying straw to the factory, Gavriluta confirmed.

(Photo: Shutterstock)

[email protected]

Read next

Profile picture for user andreich
Andrei Chirileasa
Editor-in-Chief

Andrei studied finance at the Bucharest Academy of Economic Studies and started his journalism career in 2004 with Ziarul Financiar, the leading financial newspaper in Romania, where he worked for ten years, the last six of which as editor of the capital markets section. He joined the Romania-Insider.com team in 2014 as editor and became Editor-in-Chief in 2016. He currently oversees the daily content published on Romania-Insider.com and likes to stay up to date with everything relevant in business, politics, and life in Romania. Andrei lives with his family in the countryside in Northern Romania, where he built their own house. In his free time, he studies horticulture and tends to his family’s garden. He enjoys foraging in the woods and long walks on the hills and valleys around his village. Email him for story ideas and interviews at [email protected] 

 

andreich
Submitted by andreich on Wed, 10/28/2020 - 11:41
28 October 2020
Business
Analysis: Crop production, five times more profitable than car manufacturing and as profitable as IT in Romania
Normal
Profile picture for user andreich
Andrei Chirileasa
Editor-in-Chief

Andrei studied finance at the Bucharest Academy of Economic Studies and started his journalism career in 2004 with Ziarul Financiar, the leading financial newspaper in Romania, where he worked for ten years, the last six of which as editor of the capital markets section. He joined the Romania-Insider.com team in 2014 as editor and became Editor-in-Chief in 2016. He currently oversees the daily content published on Romania-Insider.com and likes to stay up to date with everything relevant in business, politics, and life in Romania. Andrei lives with his family in the countryside in Northern Romania, where he built their own house. In his free time, he studies horticulture and tends to his family’s garden. He enjoys foraging in the woods and long walks on the hills and valleys around his village. Email him for story ideas and interviews at [email protected] 

 

andreich
Submitted by andreich on Fri, 03/12/2021 - 08:09
Business

Clariant to begin biofuel production in southern Romania by year end

12 March 2021
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

The biofuel plant that Swiss group Clariant is building in Podari, in southern Romania, will be ready by the end of 2021, and production will also start towards the end of this year, says Dragos Gavriluta, CEO of Clariant Romania.

"Clariant's investment […] will be a factory for advanced biofuels derived from agricultural residues, namely straw. The biofuel that we produce mixes with conventional fuel, in our case petrol. This results in a mixture that reduces greenhouse gases by up to 95%. It is a large investment of over EUR 100 million for which we also received funding from the EU through the research and development program," Gavriluta explained in a video conference organized by Ziarul Financiar.

Romania has a huge potential in the supply of biofuel, and 10-15 factories like the one in Podari could be developed throughout the country, he argued.

"We have more than enough raw material in Romania to create this industry," he stressed.

The Clariant factory focuses on creating a local supply chain, working with farmers in the area. The company has contracts with up to 300 farmers, who will provide some 75% of the raw material.

The factory needs 250,000 tonnes of straw annually to produce 50,000 tonnes of ethanol. Farmers are interested in supplying straw to the factory, Gavriluta confirmed.

(Photo: Shutterstock)

[email protected]

Read next

Profile picture for user andreich
Andrei Chirileasa
Editor-in-Chief

Andrei studied finance at the Bucharest Academy of Economic Studies and started his journalism career in 2004 with Ziarul Financiar, the leading financial newspaper in Romania, where he worked for ten years, the last six of which as editor of the capital markets section. He joined the Romania-Insider.com team in 2014 as editor and became Editor-in-Chief in 2016. He currently oversees the daily content published on Romania-Insider.com and likes to stay up to date with everything relevant in business, politics, and life in Romania. Andrei lives with his family in the countryside in Northern Romania, where he built their own house. In his free time, he studies horticulture and tends to his family’s garden. He enjoys foraging in the woods and long walks on the hills and valleys around his village. Email him for story ideas and interviews at [email protected] 

 

andreich
Submitted by andreich on Wed, 10/28/2020 - 11:41
28 October 2020
Business
Analysis: Crop production, five times more profitable than car manufacturing and as profitable as IT in Romania
Normal
 

Romania Insider Free Newsletters

Subscribe now

Editor's picks

10 March 2021
RI +
Private placements and new listings, an easy way to earn top profits on the Bucharest Stock Exchange
10 March 2021
Social
INRIX 2020 traffic scorecard shows Bucharest is most congested city in the world by hours lost in traffic
09 March 2021
Capital markets
Romanian construction materials producer TeraPlast will pay EUR 46.5 mln special dividends
08 March 2021
Profiles & Interviews
Expat in Romania: Tayfun Öneş (Turkey) - Here the people are more relaxed and more on the joy side of life
09 March 2021
RI +
Romanian film review – Good Luck Banging: The Berlinale and Its Winners
08 March 2021
Social
Women are better represented in business than politics in Romania
07 March 2021
Social
Timisoara enters quarantine while Bucharest closes restaurants as COVID-19 infection rates rise
04 March 2021
Politics
Romania's president joins choir of politicians demanding explanations after court decision in high-profile case