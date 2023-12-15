EU Court of Justice orders financial penalties for Romania for failing to close unauthorized landfills

The Court of Justice of the European Union has ordered Romania to pay fines for failing to close 31 unauthorized landfills. The fines amount to EUR 1.5 million and a penalty of EUR 600 per landfill and per day of delay.

The EU Court decided to impose financial sanctions on Romania for not closing unauthorized waste dumps, as stated in the press release.

The Court, based in Luxembourg, had already found Romania in breach of Union law in a judgment pronounced in 2018. Back then, it ruled that Romania had violated its obligation to stop waste disposal and to close 68 waste dumps that operated without authorization. In 2022, believing that Romania had still not complied with the 2018 decision, the European Commission began verifications.

In its recent judgment, the EU Court of Justice found that Romania has not yet closed 31 unauthorized sites for exploitation. As a result, it requires Romania to pay a lump sum of EUR 1.5 million and a penalty of EUR 600 per landfill and per day of delay. In determining the amount of the penalty, the Court took into account the seriousness of the violation, its duration, and Romania's capacity to pay.

Union law aims to prevent or minimize, as much as possible, the negative effects on the environment that waste disposal activities can have. The incomplete implementation of the 2018 decision poses a significant risk of pollution and serious consequences for human health, particularly through the release of harmful chemicals into the soil, air, and water. In addition, the failure to fulfil obligations continues for more than four years, which constitutes a considerable duration.

radu@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Vchalup | Dreamstime.com)