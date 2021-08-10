Romanian PM Citu apparently wins first round of elections for Liberal Party leadership

The candidates of the Romanian prime minister Florin Citu won the elections in 28 county organizations, compared to only 15 where incumbent Liberal leader Ludovic Orban won.

However, Hotnews.ro reports that some of the county party leaders can not fully count on the votes of the Liberal delegates to the Congress that will elect on September 25 the leader of the party.

Separately, large party organizations such as those in Bihor, Constanța, Arad and Giurgiu remained undecided.

According to the Liberal Party statute, the party president and the new central structure will be decided by 5,000 delegates who will vote at the September 25 congress.

Of the 5,000 delegates, 1,250 are people from the lower echelon of the party, namely the mayors - who have a considerably greater influence than the leaders of organizations.

Liberal leader Ludovic Orban counts on their support, given his better connections with the party at a lower level.

The outcome of the elections in the Liberal party remains uncertain but the split between the two factions is widening, preparing the ground for major post-elections effects.

(Photo: Octav Ganea/ Inquam Photos)

