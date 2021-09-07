PM Citu apparently remains President's choice for the prime minister position

Romanian prime minister Florin Citu said that he is ready to "continue the dialogue" with the reformist USR-PLUS party and overcome the Government crisis, B1Tv reported. He confirmed that the budget revision would be endorsed by the executive on September 7 despite reformists pulling out of the Government.

After consulting with President Klaus Iohannis, PM Citu made clear that he is not ready to compromise but rather on the opposite - a rather striking position that can be interpreted only as a reflection of the robust support confirmed by President Iohannis.

There's only one way out of the political deadlock, and this is a centre-right coalition reached through negotiations, prime minister Florin Citu said after his meeting with President Klaus Iohannis.

In the week before, he dismissed a USR-PLUS minister (the second reformist minister dismissed overnight by PM Citu) and endorsed a controversial EUR 10 bln project opposed by USR-PLUS, actions hardly compatible with the dialogue.

PM Citu said that the dialogue is the solution President Iohannis and himself have advocated, stressing that he and the President share a common view of the current development.

"The solution is the same one that I proposed from the first moment, the dialogue. I am still willing to continue the dialogue. I believe that only a right-wing coalition can lead Romania today, this coalition with which we set off, we just have to sit at the table and talk," said the prime minister.

(Photo: George Calin/ Inquam Photos)

