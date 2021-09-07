Profile picture for user andreich
Andrei Chirileasa
Editor-in-Chief

Andrei studied finance at the Bucharest Academy of Economic Studies and started his journalism career in 2004 with Ziarul Financiar, the leading financial newspaper in Romania, where he worked for ten years, the last six of which as editor of the capital markets section. He joined the Romania-Insider.com team in 2014 as editor and became Editor-in-Chief in 2016. He currently oversees the daily content published on Romania-Insider.com and likes to stay up to date with everything relevant in business, politics, and life in Romania. Andrei lives with his family in the countryside in Northern Romania, where he built their own house. In his free time, he studies horticulture and tends to his family’s garden. He enjoys foraging in the woods and long walks on the hills and valleys around his village. Email him for story ideas and interviews at andrei@romania-insider.com. 

 

andreich
Submitted by andreich on Tue, 09/07/2021 - 08:55
Politics

PM Citu apparently remains President's choice for the prime minister position

07 September 2021
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Romanian prime minister Florin Citu said that he is ready to "continue the dialogue" with the reformist USR-PLUS party and overcome the Government crisis, B1Tv reported. He confirmed that the budget revision would be endorsed by the executive on September 7 despite reformists pulling out of the Government.

After consulting with President Klaus Iohannis, PM Citu made clear that he is not ready to compromise but rather on the opposite - a rather striking position that can be interpreted only as a reflection of the robust support confirmed by President Iohannis.

There's only one way out of the political deadlock, and this is a centre-right coalition reached through negotiations, prime minister Florin Citu said after his meeting with President Klaus Iohannis.

In the week before, he dismissed a USR-PLUS minister (the second reformist minister dismissed overnight by PM Citu) and endorsed a controversial EUR 10 bln project opposed by USR-PLUS, actions hardly compatible with the dialogue.

PM Citu said that the dialogue is the solution President Iohannis and himself have advocated, stressing that he and the President share a common view of the current development.

"The solution is the same one that I proposed from the first moment, the dialogue. I am still willing to continue the dialogue. I believe that only a right-wing coalition can lead Romania today, this coalition with which we set off, we just have to sit at the table and talk," said the prime minister. 

(Photo: George Calin/ Inquam Photos)

andrei@romania-insider.com

Normal
Profile picture for user andreich
Andrei Chirileasa
Editor-in-Chief

Andrei studied finance at the Bucharest Academy of Economic Studies and started his journalism career in 2004 with Ziarul Financiar, the leading financial newspaper in Romania, where he worked for ten years, the last six of which as editor of the capital markets section. He joined the Romania-Insider.com team in 2014 as editor and became Editor-in-Chief in 2016. He currently oversees the daily content published on Romania-Insider.com and likes to stay up to date with everything relevant in business, politics, and life in Romania. Andrei lives with his family in the countryside in Northern Romania, where he built their own house. In his free time, he studies horticulture and tends to his family’s garden. He enjoys foraging in the woods and long walks on the hills and valleys around his village. Email him for story ideas and interviews at andrei@romania-insider.com. 

 

andreich
Submitted by andreich on Tue, 09/07/2021 - 08:55
Politics

PM Citu apparently remains President's choice for the prime minister position

07 September 2021
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Romanian prime minister Florin Citu said that he is ready to "continue the dialogue" with the reformist USR-PLUS party and overcome the Government crisis, B1Tv reported. He confirmed that the budget revision would be endorsed by the executive on September 7 despite reformists pulling out of the Government.

After consulting with President Klaus Iohannis, PM Citu made clear that he is not ready to compromise but rather on the opposite - a rather striking position that can be interpreted only as a reflection of the robust support confirmed by President Iohannis.

There's only one way out of the political deadlock, and this is a centre-right coalition reached through negotiations, prime minister Florin Citu said after his meeting with President Klaus Iohannis.

In the week before, he dismissed a USR-PLUS minister (the second reformist minister dismissed overnight by PM Citu) and endorsed a controversial EUR 10 bln project opposed by USR-PLUS, actions hardly compatible with the dialogue.

PM Citu said that the dialogue is the solution President Iohannis and himself have advocated, stressing that he and the President share a common view of the current development.

"The solution is the same one that I proposed from the first moment, the dialogue. I am still willing to continue the dialogue. I believe that only a right-wing coalition can lead Romania today, this coalition with which we set off, we just have to sit at the table and talk," said the prime minister. 

(Photo: George Calin/ Inquam Photos)

andrei@romania-insider.com

Normal
 

facebooktwitterlinkedin

1

Romania Insider Free Newsletters

Subscribe now

Editor's picks