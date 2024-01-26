Healthcare

Ex-PM Citu points to incumbent Govt. for excessive Covid vaccine ordering in Romania

26 January 2024

The 28 million doses of Covid-19 vaccines that make the subject of the procedure opened by Pfizer against Romania for the recovery of EUR 550 million were ordered on January 7, 2022, by health minister Alexandru Rafila (Social Democratic Party PSD), former prime minister Florin Citu (Liberal Party PNL) stated, claiming that the information is included in the documents submitted by the pharma company to the Romanian authorities.

The initial order was for 40 million doses, but after the re-allocation to other countries, it was revised to 28 million doses, he told Digi24.

At the time of the order, minister Rafila most likely coordinated with the Social Democrat leader Marcel Ciolacu.

Speaking of the Covid-19 vaccines ordered by Romania, ex-PM Citu said that the cabinet headed by his predecessor Ludovic Orban ordered 37 million doses, his cabinet ordered 20 million doses, and the PSD/PNL government made the 40 million (28 million after revision) order. 

iulian@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Lcva/Dreamstime.com)

COVID
1

