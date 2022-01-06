Profile picture for user andreich
Andrei Chirileasa
Andrei Chirileasa
Editor-in-Chief 

 

RO Liberal leader Florin Cîțu argues for Covid pass, only for health and law enforcement workers

06 January 2022
The leader of the ruling Liberal Party (PNL), Florin Cîțu, will promote at the next meeting of the ruling coalition that the draft law for the Covid Pass submitted by him in 2021 be adopted by the ruling majority, liberal sources told G4Media.

The draft bill submitted by Cîțu stipulates that the Covid pass will be mandatory only for employees in the healthcare sector, the Ministry of Interior and the Ministry of Defense. Employees in the private sector will not be required to have a pass proving vaccination, illness or testing.

(Photo: Karzof Pleine/ Dreamstime)

COVID
COVID
