Dismissed RO PM Cîțu promises to cap energy prices "as soon as he's back"

The dismissed prime minister, Florin Cîțu, in a 30-second statement on the evening of October 6, said that capping energy prices at current levels will be "a decision [that will be] taken at the first meeting of the Government after the crisis is resolved," G4media.ro reported

He warned companies [suppliers] not to take advantage.

"I made the decision for the Liberal Party (PNL) and the Government to support the capping of energy prices. It will be a decision taken in the first meeting of the Government after the crisis is resolved. So we will support capping energy prices at the prices we see in this period, now. That is why I warn all companies that want to take advantage of this announcement in the next period not to bother, because we will use the cap at current prices," said Cîțu, without further details.

(Photo: Gov.ro)

andrei@romania-insider.com