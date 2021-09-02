Profile picture for user sfodor
Simona Fodor
Senior Editor

Simona joined the Romania Insider team in 2015, first working on our travel guide in English and, later, writing features and interviews for Romania-insider.com. She holds a BA in Romanian and English and an MA in American Studies from the University of Bucharest and started her journalism career in 2003.  Simona divides her time between her hometown Ploiești and Bucharest. While in Ploiești, she enjoys spending time with her family and taking long walks with the family dog. Going through an ever-expanding reading list and traveling, now replaced by travel literature and documentaries, are some of her favorite activities. You can get in touch with her for stories about arts, culture, and travel: simona@romania-insider.com 

 

sfodor
Submitted by sfodor on Thu, 09/02/2021 - 14:33
Events

Program of open-air film screenings kicks off second edition in Bucharest

02 September 2021
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Cinema sub clar de lună, a program of open-air film screenings, will hold a new edition starting September 3.

Screenings take place in the garden of the National Museum of Romanian Literature (8 Nicolae Crețulescu).

The public can see awarded films, the productions screened in the opening and closing of this year’s Transilvania International Film Festival (TIFF), some of the films that were awarded at the festival, as well as Romanian premieres.

The first film to be screened is Bogdan George Apetri’s Unidentified, which won the FIPRESCI prize at TIFF 2021. François Ozon’s Été 85 (opening photo) and Daniel Sandu’s The Father Moves Mountains will follow.

The screenings run until October 17.

The program is updated here. Tickets are available at Eventbook.ro.

(Photo courtesy of Transilvania Film)

simona@romania-insider.com

Normal
Profile picture for user sfodor
Simona Fodor
Senior Editor

Simona joined the Romania Insider team in 2015, first working on our travel guide in English and, later, writing features and interviews for Romania-insider.com. She holds a BA in Romanian and English and an MA in American Studies from the University of Bucharest and started her journalism career in 2003.  Simona divides her time between her hometown Ploiești and Bucharest. While in Ploiești, she enjoys spending time with her family and taking long walks with the family dog. Going through an ever-expanding reading list and traveling, now replaced by travel literature and documentaries, are some of her favorite activities. You can get in touch with her for stories about arts, culture, and travel: simona@romania-insider.com 

 

sfodor
Submitted by sfodor on Thu, 09/02/2021 - 14:33
Events

Program of open-air film screenings kicks off second edition in Bucharest

02 September 2021
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Cinema sub clar de lună, a program of open-air film screenings, will hold a new edition starting September 3.

Screenings take place in the garden of the National Museum of Romanian Literature (8 Nicolae Crețulescu).

The public can see awarded films, the productions screened in the opening and closing of this year’s Transilvania International Film Festival (TIFF), some of the films that were awarded at the festival, as well as Romanian premieres.

The first film to be screened is Bogdan George Apetri’s Unidentified, which won the FIPRESCI prize at TIFF 2021. François Ozon’s Été 85 (opening photo) and Daniel Sandu’s The Father Moves Mountains will follow.

The screenings run until October 17.

The program is updated here. Tickets are available at Eventbook.ro.

(Photo courtesy of Transilvania Film)

simona@romania-insider.com

Normal
 

facebooktwitterlinkedin

1

Romania Insider Free Newsletters

Subscribe now

Editor's picks