Cigarettes account for 6% of Romania’s consumer goods exports

Tobacco products represented 42% of Romania’s total food exports and 6% of the total consumer goods exports, according to data from the National Statistics Institute (INS). Raw and processed tobacco exports reached EUR 730.5 million in 2017, the data shows.

British American Tobacco, the biggest cigarette producer in Romania, exports some 60% of the production at its plant in Ploiesti, which is the group’s second-biggest in Europe, according to a group press release. The factory exports to 45 countries, including Russia, Japan, Brazil, Italy, UK and Denmark.

Last year, BAT announced EUR 60 million investments in increasing the capacity of its factory in Ploiesti.

Philip Morris and JTI, the other two big tobacco producers in Romania, also have cigarette factories near Bucharest.

