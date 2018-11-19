photoOne of the most beautiful Christmas markets in Romania opens in Sibiu

0.5 °C
One of the most beautiful Christmas markets in Romania opens in Sibiu

by Irina Marica
The 12th edition of the Christmas Market in Sibiu, one of the most beautiful Christmas events of this kind in Romania, opened on November 16 and will welcome visitors until January 3, 2019.

About 10,000 people participated in the event marking the Christmas Market’s opening on November 16, according to local Mediafax.

More than 100 exhibitors from the country and abroad are present at this year’s edition, presenting a diverse selection of products such as Christmas decorations, sweets, accessories, toys, and a rich gastronomic menu.

The attractions of the Sibiu Christmas Market include spectacular projections on the buildings in the city’s Piata Mare (Main Square), a natural ice-skating rink, and a new tourist train. Moreover, the children can have fun at Santa’s Park, where they can also try one of the four workshops organized especially for them.

Irina Marica, [email protected]

(photos: Facebook / Targul de Craciun din Sibiu; photo credit: Focus Events)

