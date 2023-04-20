Chinese contractor of Volkswagen to open production line in Romania

Chinese group Kunshan Huguang Automotive Electric, through its Germany-registered subsidiary KSHG Auto Harness GmbH, seeks to launch a production line in CT Park II Deva in central Romania, where it would produce parts for the Volkswagen group.

The production line would generate 400 workplaces in the first stage, G4media.ro reported.

Representatives of the investor, of CT Park II Deva and of the village of Bacia where the industrial park is located, met Hunedoara County Council authorities to discuss the project.

This is the first time in the last six years that the German carmaker has been interested in bringing in a new supplier, according to County Council’s president Laurenţiu Nistor.

(Photo source: Facebook/Consiliul Judetean Hunedoara)