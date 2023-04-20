Transport

Chinese contractor of Volkswagen to open production line in Romania

20 April 2023

Like this article? Share it with your friends!

Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Chinese group Kunshan Huguang Automotive Electric, through its Germany-registered subsidiary KSHG Auto Harness GmbH, seeks to launch a production line in CT Park II Deva in central Romania, where it would produce parts for the Volkswagen group.

The production line would generate 400 workplaces in the first stage, G4media.ro reported.

Representatives of the investor, of CT Park II Deva and of the village of Bacia where the industrial park is located, met Hunedoara County Council authorities to discuss the project.

This is the first time in the last six years that the German carmaker has been interested in bringing in a new supplier, according to County Council’s president Laurenţiu Nistor. 

iulian@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Facebook/Consiliul Judetean Hunedoara)

Read next
Normal
Transport

Chinese contractor of Volkswagen to open production line in Romania

20 April 2023

Like this article? Share it with your friends!

Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Chinese group Kunshan Huguang Automotive Electric, through its Germany-registered subsidiary KSHG Auto Harness GmbH, seeks to launch a production line in CT Park II Deva in central Romania, where it would produce parts for the Volkswagen group.

The production line would generate 400 workplaces in the first stage, G4media.ro reported.

Representatives of the investor, of CT Park II Deva and of the village of Bacia where the industrial park is located, met Hunedoara County Council authorities to discuss the project.

This is the first time in the last six years that the German carmaker has been interested in bringing in a new supplier, according to County Council’s president Laurenţiu Nistor. 

iulian@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Facebook/Consiliul Judetean Hunedoara)

Read next
Normal
 

facebooktwitterlinkedin

1

Romania Insider Free Newsletters

Subscribe now

Editor's picks

19 April 2023
Romanians abroad
Romanian microbiologist selected as backup crew member for first NASA mission simulating a stay on Mars
11 April 2023
Capital markets powered by BSE
Romanian Agricover Holding announces plans for IPO on the Bucharest Stock Exchange
30 March 2023
Interviews
Interview with AI: Here’s what Chat GPT-4 knows about Romania-Insider.com
22 March 2023
Transport
Romanian airline Blue Air enters insolvency
17 March 2023
Business
Romania’s financial regulator withdraws license of insurer Euroins, asks for its bankruptcy
14 March 2023
Tech
Broadband in Romania among the five cheapest in the world
09 March 2023
M&A
Greek PPC seals takeover deal for Enel's Romanian assets for EUR 1.26 bln
03 March 2023
Capital markets powered by BSE
Shares of Romanian state-owned energy companies surge on high dividend expectations