Business

Romania’s Chimcomplex seeks contractor for EUR 100 mln CHP power plant

28 March 2024

Like this article? Share it with your friends!

Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Chimcomplex Borzesti (BVB: CRC), Romania’s largest chemical group, has launched the tender for the construction of a high-efficiency gas-fired combined heat and power (CHP) plant on its industrial platform at Ramnicu Valcea, a project also financed under the National Resilience Facility (PNRR). 

The 108 MW plant is supposed to be ready at the end of 2025, Economica.net reported.

The plant is aimed to have a capacity of 108 MW of electricity and 89.1 MW of heat and be flexible and highly efficient in supplying thermal energy to the households of the municipality. It should be commissioned within a maximum period of 24 months from the signing of the financing contract. 

The deadline for commissioning is December 31, 2025, according to the financing contract.

The estimated value of the contract is RON 516 million (EUR 103 million), and the company is waiting for offers from contractors until April 30. 

The contract will be awarded under an evaluation procedure where the price counts for only 40%, and the rest depends on the efficiency and promised deadline.

Chimcomplex signed the financing contract with the Ministry of Energy for the realization of this project in August 2023. The total value of the project, communicated at that time, was RON 689 million, of which the maximum eligible value is RON 405 million (EUR 81 million).

iulian@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: the company)

Normal
Business

Romania’s Chimcomplex seeks contractor for EUR 100 mln CHP power plant

28 March 2024

Like this article? Share it with your friends!

Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Chimcomplex Borzesti (BVB: CRC), Romania’s largest chemical group, has launched the tender for the construction of a high-efficiency gas-fired combined heat and power (CHP) plant on its industrial platform at Ramnicu Valcea, a project also financed under the National Resilience Facility (PNRR). 

The 108 MW plant is supposed to be ready at the end of 2025, Economica.net reported.

The plant is aimed to have a capacity of 108 MW of electricity and 89.1 MW of heat and be flexible and highly efficient in supplying thermal energy to the households of the municipality. It should be commissioned within a maximum period of 24 months from the signing of the financing contract. 

The deadline for commissioning is December 31, 2025, according to the financing contract.

The estimated value of the contract is RON 516 million (EUR 103 million), and the company is waiting for offers from contractors until April 30. 

The contract will be awarded under an evaluation procedure where the price counts for only 40%, and the rest depends on the efficiency and promised deadline.

Chimcomplex signed the financing contract with the Ministry of Energy for the realization of this project in August 2023. The total value of the project, communicated at that time, was RON 689 million, of which the maximum eligible value is RON 405 million (EUR 81 million).

iulian@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: the company)

Normal
 

facebooktwitterlinkedin

1

Romania Insider Free Newsletters

Subscribe now

Editor's picks

28 March 2024
Capital markets powered by BSE
Romania vows to support Moldova’s European path as Moldovan companies are looking to access Western investors through the Bucharest Stock Exchange
28 March 2024
Entertainment
BBC acquires Romanian thriller series Spy/Master
28 March 2024
Society
Romania prolongs food price capping mechanism until the end of year
27 March 2024
Transport
Air Schengen preparations lead to temporarily limited capacity at Bucharest airport
27 March 2024
Culture
Outdoor campaign promotes Romania as a tourist destination in Rome, Milan
27 March 2024
Macro
Romania’s public spending spirals, pushing up deficit to 1.67% of GDP Jan-Feb
26 March 2024
Transport
Ford Otosan Romania secures EUR 435 mln for investments in Craiova plant production
26 March 2024
Politics
Romanian government continues internship program this year