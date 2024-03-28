Romania’s Chimcomplex seeks contractor for EUR 100 mln CHP power plant

Chimcomplex Borzesti (BVB: CRC), Romania’s largest chemical group, has launched the tender for the construction of a high-efficiency gas-fired combined heat and power (CHP) plant on its industrial platform at Ramnicu Valcea, a project also financed under the National Resilience Facility (PNRR).

The 108 MW plant is supposed to be ready at the end of 2025, Economica.net reported.

The plant is aimed to have a capacity of 108 MW of electricity and 89.1 MW of heat and be flexible and highly efficient in supplying thermal energy to the households of the municipality. It should be commissioned within a maximum period of 24 months from the signing of the financing contract.

The deadline for commissioning is December 31, 2025, according to the financing contract.

The estimated value of the contract is RON 516 million (EUR 103 million), and the company is waiting for offers from contractors until April 30.

The contract will be awarded under an evaluation procedure where the price counts for only 40%, and the rest depends on the efficiency and promised deadline.

Chimcomplex signed the financing contract with the Ministry of Energy for the realization of this project in August 2023. The total value of the project, communicated at that time, was RON 689 million, of which the maximum eligible value is RON 405 million (EUR 81 million).

(Photo source: the company)