Profile picture for user andreich
Andrei Chirileasa
Editor-in-Chief

Andrei studied finance at the Bucharest Academy of Economic Studies and started his journalism career in 2004 with Ziarul Financiar, the leading financial newspaper in Romania, where he worked for ten years, the last six of which as editor of the capital markets section. He joined the Romania-Insider.com team in 2014 as editor and became Editor-in-Chief in 2016. He currently oversees the daily content published on Romania-Insider.com and likes to stay up to date with everything relevant in business, politics, and life in Romania. Andrei lives with his family in the countryside in Northern Romania, where he built their own house. In his free time, he studies horticulture and tends to his family’s garden. He enjoys foraging in the woods and long walks on the hills and valleys around his village. Email him for story ideas and interviews at andrei@romania-insider.com. 

 

andreich
Submitted by andreich on Fri, 05/27/2022 - 07:59
M&A

 

The Capital Markets News section is powered by the Bucharest Stock Exchange 

 

BSE

 

 

Romanian Chimcomplex group buys engineering company for EUR 3 mln

27 May 2022
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Chimcomplex (BVB: CRC), the largest chemical plant in Romania controlled by Stefan Vuza, announced that it bought 94.4% of the share capital of Sistemplast Râmnicu Vâlcea - a company that specializes in providing integrated solutions for mechanics, design, construction, verification and monitoring of industrial works.

The 94.4% stake was initially purchased by another of Vuza's companies - Uzuc Ploiesti - in 2020 from bankrupt Oltchim Râmnicu Vâlcea.

"Aristotle said that the whole represents more than the sum of the component parts. And this quote certainly applies to us," said Victor Avram, CEO of Chimcomplex.

Sistemplast operates on Oltchim - one of the two industrial platforms currently operated by Chimcomplex.

The total value of the transaction amounts to RON 15 mln (EUR 3 mln), Oltchim announced in a note to investors at Bucharest Stock Exchange (BVB).

The acquisition supports its strategy of growing and investing in new industrial capabilities. At the same time, Chimcomplex continues to reintegrate the plants of the Oltchim platform, which it took over in 2018.

andrei@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: the company)

Read next

Profile picture for user andreich
Andrei Chirileasa
Editor-in-Chief

Andrei studied finance at the Bucharest Academy of Economic Studies and started his journalism career in 2004 with Ziarul Financiar, the leading financial newspaper in Romania, where he worked for ten years, the last six of which as editor of the capital markets section. He joined the Romania-Insider.com team in 2014 as editor and became Editor-in-Chief in 2016. He currently oversees the daily content published on Romania-Insider.com and likes to stay up to date with everything relevant in business, politics, and life in Romania. Andrei lives with his family in the countryside in Northern Romania, where he built their own house. In his free time, he studies horticulture and tends to his family’s garden. He enjoys foraging in the woods and long walks on the hills and valleys around his village. Email him for story ideas and interviews at andrei@romania-insider.com. 

 

andreich
Submitted by andreich on Wed, 02/17/2021 - 12:06
17 February 2021
RI +
Two Swiss investors make premium Angus beef in the green meadows of Transylvania
Normal
Profile picture for user andreich
Andrei Chirileasa
Editor-in-Chief

Andrei studied finance at the Bucharest Academy of Economic Studies and started his journalism career in 2004 with Ziarul Financiar, the leading financial newspaper in Romania, where he worked for ten years, the last six of which as editor of the capital markets section. He joined the Romania-Insider.com team in 2014 as editor and became Editor-in-Chief in 2016. He currently oversees the daily content published on Romania-Insider.com and likes to stay up to date with everything relevant in business, politics, and life in Romania. Andrei lives with his family in the countryside in Northern Romania, where he built their own house. In his free time, he studies horticulture and tends to his family’s garden. He enjoys foraging in the woods and long walks on the hills and valleys around his village. Email him for story ideas and interviews at andrei@romania-insider.com. 

 

andreich
Submitted by andreich on Fri, 05/27/2022 - 07:59
M&A

 

The Capital Markets News section is powered by the Bucharest Stock Exchange 

 

BSE

 

 

Romanian Chimcomplex group buys engineering company for EUR 3 mln

27 May 2022
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Chimcomplex (BVB: CRC), the largest chemical plant in Romania controlled by Stefan Vuza, announced that it bought 94.4% of the share capital of Sistemplast Râmnicu Vâlcea - a company that specializes in providing integrated solutions for mechanics, design, construction, verification and monitoring of industrial works.

The 94.4% stake was initially purchased by another of Vuza's companies - Uzuc Ploiesti - in 2020 from bankrupt Oltchim Râmnicu Vâlcea.

"Aristotle said that the whole represents more than the sum of the component parts. And this quote certainly applies to us," said Victor Avram, CEO of Chimcomplex.

Sistemplast operates on Oltchim - one of the two industrial platforms currently operated by Chimcomplex.

The total value of the transaction amounts to RON 15 mln (EUR 3 mln), Oltchim announced in a note to investors at Bucharest Stock Exchange (BVB).

The acquisition supports its strategy of growing and investing in new industrial capabilities. At the same time, Chimcomplex continues to reintegrate the plants of the Oltchim platform, which it took over in 2018.

andrei@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: the company)

Read next

Profile picture for user andreich
Andrei Chirileasa
Editor-in-Chief

Andrei studied finance at the Bucharest Academy of Economic Studies and started his journalism career in 2004 with Ziarul Financiar, the leading financial newspaper in Romania, where he worked for ten years, the last six of which as editor of the capital markets section. He joined the Romania-Insider.com team in 2014 as editor and became Editor-in-Chief in 2016. He currently oversees the daily content published on Romania-Insider.com and likes to stay up to date with everything relevant in business, politics, and life in Romania. Andrei lives with his family in the countryside in Northern Romania, where he built their own house. In his free time, he studies horticulture and tends to his family’s garden. He enjoys foraging in the woods and long walks on the hills and valleys around his village. Email him for story ideas and interviews at andrei@romania-insider.com. 

 

andreich
Submitted by andreich on Wed, 02/17/2021 - 12:06
17 February 2021
RI +
Two Swiss investors make premium Angus beef in the green meadows of Transylvania
Normal
 

facebooktwitterlinkedin

1

Romania Insider Free Newsletters

Subscribe now

Editor's picks

04 June 2022
Profiles & Interviews
Romanians abroad: Young mother wants to unite the Romanian community in Belgium through books
04 June 2022
Profiles & Interviews
Words versus bullets - Ukrainian journalists turn into war correspondents: War has become part of our lives
03 June 2022
Social
Romania’s new regional hospitals, pledged by every government since 2005, still in planning phase
03 June 2022
Social
Survey: Seven in ten Romanians hold Russia accountable for the war in Ukraine
02 June 2022
Social
Report: 23,000 buildings in Bucharest at risk in case of a major earthquake
01 June 2022
Travel
Bucharest’s Henri Coandă airport ranked fourth-worst in the world
26 May 2022
Culture
Celebrated British historiographer of Romania receives Romanian citizenship
24 May 2022
Social
Romania aims to reduce US visa rejection rate from 10% to 3% in “two to three years”