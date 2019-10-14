Romania Insider
Submitted by romaniainsider on Mon, 10/14/2019 - 10:41
Sports
Over 30,000 children to watch Romania-Norway football match, an all-time record
14 October 2019
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Over 30,000 children under 14 and their companions will come to watch Romania’s national football team play against Norway on Bucharest’s National Arena on Tuesday, October 15, Romania’s Football Federation (FRF) has announced.

Romania will thus set a new record for the number of child-supporters to be present at an official match.

Romania was sanctioned due to supporter misconduct at the matches with Spain and Malta and the national team has to play the next two matches without supporters. However, the rule doesn’t apply to children under 14 who come to the stadium with an adult companion.

Each group of children has to have one attendant for every 10 children.

Romania plays against Norway on Tuesday evening, at 21:45. The team needs a victory to maintain its chances to qualify to the Euro 2020, where Bucharest will be one of the hosts. Romania is currently third in group F, with 13 points, after Spain (19 points) and Sweden (14 points). Norway is fourth, with 13 points.

[email protected]

(Photo source: Inquam Photos / Eduard Vînătoru)

Comments
Normal
Romania Insider
Submitted by romaniainsider on Mon, 10/14/2019 - 10:41
Sports
Over 30,000 children to watch Romania-Norway football match, an all-time record
14 October 2019
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Over 30,000 children under 14 and their companions will come to watch Romania’s national football team play against Norway on Bucharest’s National Arena on Tuesday, October 15, Romania’s Football Federation (FRF) has announced.

Romania will thus set a new record for the number of child-supporters to be present at an official match.

Romania was sanctioned due to supporter misconduct at the matches with Spain and Malta and the national team has to play the next two matches without supporters. However, the rule doesn’t apply to children under 14 who come to the stadium with an adult companion.

Each group of children has to have one attendant for every 10 children.

Romania plays against Norway on Tuesday evening, at 21:45. The team needs a victory to maintain its chances to qualify to the Euro 2020, where Bucharest will be one of the hosts. Romania is currently third in group F, with 13 points, after Spain (19 points) and Sweden (14 points). Norway is fourth, with 13 points.

[email protected]

(Photo source: Inquam Photos / Eduard Vînătoru)

Comments
Normal

Romania Insider Free Newsletter

Subscribe now

Trending content

14 October 2019
Social
Court blocks Bucharest’s railway link to the airport, challenged by billionaire Ion Tiriac
14 October 2019
Sports
Over 30,000 children to watch Romania-Norway football match, an all-time record
11 October 2019
Business
Brand Finance: Romania’s country brand, less valuable but stronger
10 October 2019
Politics
Romania’s president favors early elections after Government dismissed
10 October 2019
Politics
Romania’s Parliament votes out Dancila cabinet
10 October 2019
Social
WB report: Almost two in five Romanians with higher education live abroad
09 October 2019
Business
WB significantly improves forecast on Romania’s economic growth, warns about risks around the corner
09 October 2019
Social
Romanians spend two thirds more on alcohol and tobacco than on their health

Get in Touch with Us

Pick your newsletters!

Want to be up to speed with what's happening in Romania? Sign up for the free newsletters of your choice.

Subscribe
Close
40