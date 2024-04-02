Culture

British producer Charlie Ottley explores Romania’s Oltenia de sub Munte region for new documentary

02 April 2024

Like this article? Share it with your friends!

Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

British journalist and producer Charlie Ottley, best known for promoting Romania's landscapes, culture, and cuisine through travel documentaries such as Wild Carpathia and Flavours of Romania, has embarked on a new project, this time aimed at promoting the Oltenia de sub Munte region. An aspiring UNESCO geopark, the area is located in southern Romania and stands out with its rich cultural and natural wealth.

Charlie Ottley and his team recently completed a new filming session in Oltenia de Sub Munte, capturing the beauty of several of the region's monuments. A key moment was the discovery and documentation of the churches of the Bats' Cave.

"I was impressed by the cave churches' uniqueness and history. The cave itself is interesting, but seeing exactly how these special places of worship functioned was like a fascinating journey back in time. As I've said before, and I'll say it again, Oltenia de sub Munte is an unexplored treasure of Romania, a region full of history and natural beauty. It is an honor to help highlight this corner of paradise and to work with the locals to promote and protect these riches," Ottley said.

Filming is set to continue in the region as the new documentary project joins the common effort to bring to light the values and partially explored potential of Oltenia de sub Munte. 

In addition to making the film, Charlie Ottley will also support the restoration of the region's monuments, especially by starting projects such as 3D scanning and organizing virtual tours.

Local Kogayon Association, headed by Florin Stoican, has been working on getting the region the UNESCO geopark status, along with 120 partners in the area from different sectors.

The non-profit has been active since 2001 and has previously worked on setting up the Buila-Vânturarița National Park in 2004 and the Văcăreşti Natural Park in Bucharest, the establishment of the National Network of Urban Natural Areas, plus more than 20 projects in Oltenia de sub Munte.

irina.marica@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Kogayon Association)

Tags
Positive Romania
Read next
Normal
Culture

British producer Charlie Ottley explores Romania’s Oltenia de sub Munte region for new documentary

02 April 2024

Like this article? Share it with your friends!

Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

British journalist and producer Charlie Ottley, best known for promoting Romania's landscapes, culture, and cuisine through travel documentaries such as Wild Carpathia and Flavours of Romania, has embarked on a new project, this time aimed at promoting the Oltenia de sub Munte region. An aspiring UNESCO geopark, the area is located in southern Romania and stands out with its rich cultural and natural wealth.

Charlie Ottley and his team recently completed a new filming session in Oltenia de Sub Munte, capturing the beauty of several of the region's monuments. A key moment was the discovery and documentation of the churches of the Bats' Cave.

"I was impressed by the cave churches' uniqueness and history. The cave itself is interesting, but seeing exactly how these special places of worship functioned was like a fascinating journey back in time. As I've said before, and I'll say it again, Oltenia de sub Munte is an unexplored treasure of Romania, a region full of history and natural beauty. It is an honor to help highlight this corner of paradise and to work with the locals to promote and protect these riches," Ottley said.

Filming is set to continue in the region as the new documentary project joins the common effort to bring to light the values and partially explored potential of Oltenia de sub Munte. 

In addition to making the film, Charlie Ottley will also support the restoration of the region's monuments, especially by starting projects such as 3D scanning and organizing virtual tours.

Local Kogayon Association, headed by Florin Stoican, has been working on getting the region the UNESCO geopark status, along with 120 partners in the area from different sectors.

The non-profit has been active since 2001 and has previously worked on setting up the Buila-Vânturarița National Park in 2004 and the Văcăreşti Natural Park in Bucharest, the establishment of the National Network of Urban Natural Areas, plus more than 20 projects in Oltenia de sub Munte.

irina.marica@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Kogayon Association)

Tags
Positive Romania
Read next
Normal
 

facebooktwitterlinkedin

1

Romania Insider Free Newsletters

Subscribe now

Editor's picks

02 April 2024
Culture
British producer Charlie Ottley explores Romania’s Oltenia de sub Munte region for new documentary
02 April 2024
Politics
Almost 19 million Romanians expected to vote in 2024 elections
02 April 2024
Macro
Moody's sees Romania's institutions dampening its strong economic growth potential
01 April 2024
Real Estate
Belgian group WDP buys oldest wholesale center in Romania
01 April 2024
Tech
BVB-listed Arctic Stream, three other Romanian companies in the FT 1000 ranking of Europe’s fastest-growing
01 April 2024
Politics
Romania joins Schengen by air and sea, PM says full admission possible by end-2024
29 March 2024
Capital markets powered by BSE
Romanian stock index BET hits 17,000 points for the first time since launch, records 10% growth in first quarter
29 March 2024
Transport
Romania opens new terminals at Timisoara, Iasi airports in time for Air Schengen