Railways company to launch EUR 108 mln tenders for Bucharest’s train link to the airport

Romania’s state railways company CFR will launch two public tenders for selecting a consultant and a contractor for modernizing and extending the railway line connecting Bucharest to its main airport, local Hotnews.ro reported.

The train link should be completed by June 2020, when Bucharest hosts four matches of the European Football Championship – EURO 2020.

The construction contract is estimated at RON 497.4 million (EUR 106.7 million), VAT not included, while the consultancy contract is close to RON 7 million (EUR 1.5 million).

