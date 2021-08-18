Profile picture for user andreich
Business

CEOs in Romania plan to invest more in digital transformation

18 August 2021
Digital transformation has climbed to first place among the priorities for CEOs in Romania. About 85% of the CEOs in the country plan to increase investment in digital transformation in the next three years, according to the CEO Survey 2021 conducted by PwC Romania.

The other priorities are the initiatives for cost efficiency (83%), the leadership style - leadership and talent development (79%), and cybersecurity (76%).

"In 2021, digital transformation has outranked operational efficiency that has been a priority in recent years and that we would have expected to remain dominant, especially against the background of the health crisis, as it was in the financial crisis a decade ago," commented Dinu Bumbacea, Country Managing Partner PwC Romania.

The survey also shows that 41% of organization leaders prioritize increasing productivity through automation and technology to ensure their competitiveness in the market. Smart technologies such as RPA, machine learning and chatbot offer companies new opportunities to improve the performance of operational processes and achieve significant savings.

"Most companies have invested in technology lately, and we see that 85% say they want to invest more. Of these, more than half (53%) will invest in digitization at least 10% more than in previous years," added Bumbacea.

