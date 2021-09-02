Profile picture for user andreich
Andrei Chirileasa
Editor-in-Chief

Andrei studied finance at the Bucharest Academy of Economic Studies and started his journalism career in 2004 with Ziarul Financiar, the leading financial newspaper in Romania, where he worked for ten years, the last six of which as editor of the capital markets section. He joined the Romania-Insider.com team in 2014 as editor and became Editor-in-Chief in 2016. He currently oversees the daily content published on Romania-Insider.com and likes to stay up to date with everything relevant in business, politics, and life in Romania. Andrei lives with his family in the countryside in Northern Romania, where he built their own house. In his free time, he studies horticulture and tends to his family’s garden. He enjoys foraging in the woods and long walks on the hills and valleys around his village. Email him for story ideas and interviews at andrei@romania-insider.com. 

 

andreich
Submitted by andreich on Thu, 09/02/2021 - 08:21
Capital markets powered by BSE

The Capital Markets News section is sponsored by the Bucharest Stock Exchange 

BVB

 

Romanian brick producer’s shares jump 14% after strong profit increase

02 September 2021
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Romanian brick producer Cemacon (CEON) reported record turnover and operating profit (EBITDA) in the first half of this year.

The company’s shares jumped by 14% on the Bucharest Stock Exchange on Wednesday, September 1, after the financial report was published.

Cemacon reported a turnover of RON 83.92 mln (EUR 17.1 mln) in the first half of this year, 46% higher compared with the same period of 2020 and 14% higher than in the first six months of 2019.

The EBITDA went up by 74% year-on-year to RON 31 mln, and the net profit more than doubled to RON 21.5 mln. Cemacon’s shares have gained 65% since the beginning of this year, compared with a 25.6% increase for the BET index. The company’s market capitalization currently stands at RON 283 mln (EUR 57.4 mln).

Cemacon’s majority shareholders are Dragos and Adrian Paval, the owners of Romanian do-it-yourself chain Dedeman, who own 94% of the company’s shares through two investment vehicles.

(Photo courtesy of the company)

andrei@romania-insider.com

Normal
Profile picture for user andreich
Andrei Chirileasa
Editor-in-Chief

Andrei studied finance at the Bucharest Academy of Economic Studies and started his journalism career in 2004 with Ziarul Financiar, the leading financial newspaper in Romania, where he worked for ten years, the last six of which as editor of the capital markets section. He joined the Romania-Insider.com team in 2014 as editor and became Editor-in-Chief in 2016. He currently oversees the daily content published on Romania-Insider.com and likes to stay up to date with everything relevant in business, politics, and life in Romania. Andrei lives with his family in the countryside in Northern Romania, where he built their own house. In his free time, he studies horticulture and tends to his family’s garden. He enjoys foraging in the woods and long walks on the hills and valleys around his village. Email him for story ideas and interviews at andrei@romania-insider.com. 

 

andreich
Submitted by andreich on Thu, 09/02/2021 - 08:21
Capital markets powered by BSE

The Capital Markets News section is sponsored by the Bucharest Stock Exchange 

BVB

 

Romanian brick producer’s shares jump 14% after strong profit increase

02 September 2021
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Romanian brick producer Cemacon (CEON) reported record turnover and operating profit (EBITDA) in the first half of this year.

The company’s shares jumped by 14% on the Bucharest Stock Exchange on Wednesday, September 1, after the financial report was published.

Cemacon reported a turnover of RON 83.92 mln (EUR 17.1 mln) in the first half of this year, 46% higher compared with the same period of 2020 and 14% higher than in the first six months of 2019.

The EBITDA went up by 74% year-on-year to RON 31 mln, and the net profit more than doubled to RON 21.5 mln. Cemacon’s shares have gained 65% since the beginning of this year, compared with a 25.6% increase for the BET index. The company’s market capitalization currently stands at RON 283 mln (EUR 57.4 mln).

Cemacon’s majority shareholders are Dragos and Adrian Paval, the owners of Romanian do-it-yourself chain Dedeman, who own 94% of the company’s shares through two investment vehicles.

(Photo courtesy of the company)

andrei@romania-insider.com

Normal
 

facebooktwitterlinkedin

1

Romania Insider Free Newsletters

Subscribe now

Editor's picks