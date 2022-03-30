Romanian coal and power group CEO seeks temporary staff to boost mining operations

Coal and power group CE Oltenia (CEO), one of Romania's largest energy producers, is reportedly hiring personnel under contracts for a pre-determined period in order to extract more coal and increase its electricity production, Economica.net announced on March 29.

Earlier this month, the company said it would bring online a 300 MW unit held under conservation.

"In order to increase the production of electricity, CE Oltenia employs a number of 600 people for positions of mechanical locksmiths, electricians and welders to partake mining activities, for a determined period until December 31, 2022," the company's announcement reads.

The 1,040 candidates that have already submitted their applications will be interviewed between April 4 and 11.

CE Oltenia is one of the largest electricity producers in Romania, with an installed capacity of about 3,000 MW, in four thermal power plants, Rovinari, Turceni, Ișalnița and Craiova 2, where it fires lignite extracted from surface quarries in Oltenia.

andrei@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Facebook/Complexul Energetic Oltenia)