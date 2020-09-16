RO Constitutional Court clears opposition’s motion against Govt.

A no-confidence motion against the Government can be submitted in Parliament during an extraordinary session, and the vote can take place in another session than the one in which the motion was submitted, Romania's Constitutional Court ruled on Tuesday, September 15, G4media.ro reported.

___STEADY_PAYWALL___

Consequently, the opposition Social Democratic Party (PSD) can theoretically revive the motion submitted in August, which was not voted by the lawmakers because of insufficient quorum in the joint sitting.

PSD leader said that the party would decide on going ahead with the motion only after the Court publishes its detailed decision, News.ro reported.

Prime minister Ludovic Orban implied that the Court's decision is wrong, that no-confidence motions can not be submitted during extraordinary sessions.

But the Government does not fear the Social Democrats, since they could not get a sufficient quorum in the Parliament, PM Orban stated.

Following the deliberations, the Constitutional Court unanimously rejected the prime minister's request and found no legal conflict of a constitutional nature between the Government and the Parliament, generated by how the Parliament managed the no-confidence motion procedures.

Two of the eight members of the Constitutional Court said that the PM's objections should be rejected on procedural grounds - and not based on their content.

(Photo: Cateyeperspective/ Dreamstime)

[email protected]