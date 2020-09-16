Profile picture for user andreich
Andrei Chirileasa
Editor-in-Chief

Andrei studied finance at the Bucharest Academy of Economic Studies and started his journalism career in 2004 with Ziarul Financiar, the leading financial newspaper in Romania, where he worked for ten years, the last six of which as editor of the capital markets section. He joined the Romania-Insider.com team in 2014 as editor and became Editor-in-Chief in 2016. He currently oversees the daily content published on Romania-Insider.com and likes to stay up to date with everything relevant in business, politics, and life in Romania. Andrei lives with his family in the countryside in Northern Romania, where he built their own house. In his free time, he studies horticulture and tends to his family’s garden. He enjoys foraging in the woods and long walks on the hills and valleys around his village. Email him for story ideas and interviews at [email protected] 

 

andreich
Submitted by andreich on Wed, 09/16/2020 - 08:45
Politics
RO Constitutional Court clears opposition’s motion against Govt.
16 September 2020
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

A no-confidence motion against the Government can be submitted in Parliament during an extraordinary session, and the vote can take place in another session than the one in which the motion was submitted, Romania's Constitutional Court ruled on Tuesday, September 15, G4media.ro reported.

___STEADY_PAYWALL___

Consequently, the opposition Social Democratic Party (PSD) can theoretically revive the motion submitted in August, which was not voted by the lawmakers because of insufficient quorum in the joint sitting.

PSD leader said that the party would decide on going ahead with the motion only after the Court publishes its detailed decision, News.ro reported.

Prime minister Ludovic Orban implied that the Court's decision is wrong, that no-confidence motions can not be submitted during extraordinary sessions.

But the Government does not fear the Social Democrats, since they could not get a sufficient quorum in the Parliament, PM Orban stated.

Following the deliberations, the Constitutional Court unanimously rejected the prime minister's request and found no legal conflict of a constitutional nature between the Government and the Parliament, generated by how the Parliament managed the no-confidence motion procedures.

Two of the eight members of the Constitutional Court said that the PM's objections should be rejected on procedural grounds - and not based on their content.

(Photo: Cateyeperspective/ Dreamstime)

[email protected]

Read next
Normal
Profile picture for user andreich
Andrei Chirileasa
Editor-in-Chief

Andrei studied finance at the Bucharest Academy of Economic Studies and started his journalism career in 2004 with Ziarul Financiar, the leading financial newspaper in Romania, where he worked for ten years, the last six of which as editor of the capital markets section. He joined the Romania-Insider.com team in 2014 as editor and became Editor-in-Chief in 2016. He currently oversees the daily content published on Romania-Insider.com and likes to stay up to date with everything relevant in business, politics, and life in Romania. Andrei lives with his family in the countryside in Northern Romania, where he built their own house. In his free time, he studies horticulture and tends to his family’s garden. He enjoys foraging in the woods and long walks on the hills and valleys around his village. Email him for story ideas and interviews at [email protected] 

 

andreich
Submitted by andreich on Wed, 09/16/2020 - 08:45
Politics
RO Constitutional Court clears opposition’s motion against Govt.
16 September 2020
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

A no-confidence motion against the Government can be submitted in Parliament during an extraordinary session, and the vote can take place in another session than the one in which the motion was submitted, Romania's Constitutional Court ruled on Tuesday, September 15, G4media.ro reported.

___STEADY_PAYWALL___

Consequently, the opposition Social Democratic Party (PSD) can theoretically revive the motion submitted in August, which was not voted by the lawmakers because of insufficient quorum in the joint sitting.

PSD leader said that the party would decide on going ahead with the motion only after the Court publishes its detailed decision, News.ro reported.

Prime minister Ludovic Orban implied that the Court's decision is wrong, that no-confidence motions can not be submitted during extraordinary sessions.

But the Government does not fear the Social Democrats, since they could not get a sufficient quorum in the Parliament, PM Orban stated.

Following the deliberations, the Constitutional Court unanimously rejected the prime minister's request and found no legal conflict of a constitutional nature between the Government and the Parliament, generated by how the Parliament managed the no-confidence motion procedures.

Two of the eight members of the Constitutional Court said that the PM's objections should be rejected on procedural grounds - and not based on their content.

(Photo: Cateyeperspective/ Dreamstime)

[email protected]

Read next
Normal
 
1

Romania Insider Free Newsletter

Take your pick

Trending content