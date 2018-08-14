CBRE aims to bring three new tenants to Willbrook business center in Bucharest

CBRE, one of the biggest real estate consultancy firms in Romania, aims to bring three new tenants to the Willbrook Platinum Business and Convention Center in northern Bucharest by the end of this year.

CBRE, which is Willbrook’s leasing consultant, has brokered leasing deals covering some 7,000 sqm of the center’s leasable office area in the first half, which include relocations, renegotiations and renewals. The tenants who signed new contracts include Pfizer Romania, Sarantis Romania, Impact Developer&Contractor and Samsung Romania.

The Willbrook complex, which is located north of Bucharest on the road that connects the capital to the airport, has a leasable area of 44,000 sqm of offices, in two buildings. The center also has a modern business and conference center, which can host up to 3,000 participants.

[email protected]