Carrefour introduces self-checkout at Bucharest hypermarket

The clients of the Carrefour hypermarket in Baneasa, Northern Bucharest, can now scan and pay their products on their own.

French retailer Carrefour launched on August 21 the integrated service “Your cash register – self-service” at its hypermarket in Baneasa, where the customers can scan their products and pay for them on their own.

“Customers are invited to the Carrefour Baneasa hypermarket to discover this pilot project and try the new self-service cash register that allows clients to make purchases in two simple steps: scanning products at the new self-service cash register and paying the scanned products by card or via the Carrefour Pay mobile app, which is available for free in the AppStore and Google Play,” said Andreea Mihai, marketing director at Carrefour Romania.

The area dedicated to the self-service checkout includes four cash registers. A supervisor is also there to help customers use the new cash registers.

Auchan has also introduced the self-checkout service in some of its stores in Romania. The difference is that the clients of Auchan have their products scanned by a cashier, but can pay themselves by credit card or cash at the machines installed near the cash registers.

Carrefour sees higher turnover in Romania, same profit

Irina Marica, [email protected]