Carrefour Romania takes over delivery platform Bringo

The Romanian subsidiary of French retail group Carrefour owns 100% in the local home delivery platform Bringo after purchasing, for RON 21.6 mln (over EUR 4 mln), the last 10% stake it didn't own already.

Carrefour has been a partner of Bringo since it was set up in 2016, and it gradually increased its stake to 100% upon paying in total RON 38.6 mln (some EUR 7.7 mln, at the current exchange rate), Profit.ro reported.

The platform boasted RON 47.8 mln (nearly EUR 10 mln) revenues in 2020, up from RON 6.8 mln in 2019.

Carrefour became a shareholder in Bringo Magazin in October 2016, at the time of the company's establishment, with a 30% stake, along with Beta Software Management (21%) and Ascend Netsolutions (49%).

(Photo source: the company)