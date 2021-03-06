Romanian courier operator Cargus takes over e-fulfillment services firm

Cargus, the second largest courier company in Romania, bought the majority stake in QeOPS, a consulting and support company in integrated logistics and warehousing services, in a move that strengthens its e-fulfillment and logistics services.

Paul Copil, co-founder and CEO of QeOPS, will retain a significant minority stake and continue to lead QeOPS in its next phase of growth, with the support of Cargus.

QeOPS is one of the most important providers of e-fulfillment services and customized logistics solutions in Romania.

The acquisition will strengthen Cargus' value-added service offering for its customers, in line with the company's strategic investments over the past two years, focusing on digitization and improving the overall customer experience.

The transaction highlights the company's interest in the e-commerce segment, which it expects to continue its upward trend, with a double-digit increase in the coming years.

(Photo courtesy of the company)

