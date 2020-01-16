Romania’s car production nears half a million units benchmark

Romania’s car production increased by 3% in 2019 compared to the previous year, to 490,412 units, according to data released by the Romanian Association of Automobile Producers (ACAROM).

Ford produced nearly 141,000 cars in 2019, a volume similar to 2018, while Dacia produced 349,528 cars, up 4% from the previous year, getting closer than ever to the threshold of 350,000 units.

Ford is likely to increase its output in 2020, after it started producing the new Puma model in October, mainly for export. Last year was the first when Ford produced two models at the same time in Craiova.

The American producer plans to reach a total volume of more than 250,000 units assembled at the Craiova factory per year.

On the demand side, the sales of new cars on the Romanian market also reached the highest level in more than ten years.

