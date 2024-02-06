Unlocking the Future of Education: Cambridge School of Bucharest to host AIducation '24 conference in collaboration with COBIS, diving into the world of AI and ethical integration

Partner Content

AIducation ’24 is set to take place on 02 March 2024, on Cambridge School of Bucharest’s campus, in collaboration with the Council of British International Schools (COBIS).

Matthew Wemyss, Assistant School Director at Cambridge School of Bucharest, organiser of AIducation, and keynote speaker at the event, talks to us about the significance of hosting such an important event.

Hello, Matthew, what inspired Cambridge School of Bucharest to host the AIDUCATION ‘24 conference?

The inspiration for hosting AIDUCATION '24 at Cambridge School of Bucharest is our enthusiasm for exploring the role of AI in education. This event is a fantastic opportunity for educators, innovators, students, and parents to delve into AI's potential to revolutionise learning and teaching. Our goal is to strike the right balance where technology enhances education while preserving its personal essence.

AIDUCATION '24 is more than just understanding AI; it's about building an involved and informed community able to decide what role AI should plan in education.

You have been at the forefront in the dialogue of AI. What lead you to this conversation?

My interest in AI began in December 2022, initially driven by curiosity about how it could enhance teaching and lesson planning. As I engaged with the technology, the significant impact AI will have on our lives became clear.

What is the importance of creating a dialogue surrounding AI's potential in education?

Maintaining a conversation around AI is crucial for staying ahead in the rapidly evolving landscape. AI has the power to enhance personalised learning experiences, streamline administrative tasks, and provide valuable insights for educators. By fostering conversations, we can collectively explore the opportunities and challenges, ensuring that AI is implemented ethically, safely, and effectively to benefit students, educators and parents alike.

My deep dive into AI, along with sharing my experiences and insights, led to my recognition as a LinkedIn top voice in Educational Technology. My efforts to integrate digital literacy into the school curriculum at Cambridge School of Bucharest, including lessons on deepfakes, AI's capabilities and limitations, and its potential workplace applications, highlight the school’s commitment to equipping the next generation for a future shaped by advanced technology.

What role does AIducation have in fostering vital debate on the ethical application of AI in education?

This conference provides a platform for educators, technologists, policymakers, students, and other stakeholders to connect, share experiences, and collaborate, fostering a community dedicated to exploring AI's role in education. By bringing together diverse perspectives, the event helps inform participants, enabling them to start making well-considered decisions about the ethical use of AI in educational settings. This collective decision-making process, enriched by a wide range of views, ensures a thoughtful and responsible approach to integrating AI in education.

What immersive experience can attendees expect at AIDUCATION '24?



We will have important guest speakers such as Ben Whitaker and Darren Coxon. Ben Whitaker is the IDEAS guy, renowned for his pioneering work in digital strategies, while Darren Coxon is the leading voice on AI in education. We will have engaging discussions with notable figures in the AI sector, interactive workshops, and hands-on demonstrations of AI tools for educational applications. This will provide a holistic view of AI in education, allowing participants to explore its practical implications and envision its integration into their teaching environments.

The AI Innovators Panel includes influential individuals within Romania. How does this panel promise to offer diverse perspectives on AI's role in education, and what impact do you foresee it having on attendees?



The AI Innovators Panel promises diverse perspectives on AI's role in education from prominent figures outside of Romania, but also locally. By showcasing a global perspective as well as local initiatives, we aim to also highlight the regional impact of AI and provide attendees with a nuanced understanding of its implications. This panel is a testament to the varied approaches taken by innovators in our community, enriching the dialogue and fostering collaborative thinking.

Looking ahead, what do you hope participants will take away from AIDUCATION '24, and how do you see this conference influencing the ethical integration of AI in educational settings?

Our hope is to see participants leave AIDUCATION '24 with not only a deeper understanding of AI's potential in education but also a firm commitment to using it ethically. Everyone will be energised with a mix of exciting ideas and practical use cases.

It's vital we all grasp the full implications of AI in education, both in the classroom and beyond. Everyone is aware of the concerns about AI possibly undermining critical thinking, but our event will place equal emphasis on developing "power skills" in education. We want to give students the skills they need for a future infused with AI.

By the end of AIDUCATION '24, we hope to see a community of well-informed professionals ready to lead ethical AI integration in education. This conference is about more than just exchanging ideas; it's about turning those ideas into tangible actions that will shape a better future for education.

AIDUCATION'24

