7 °C
Bucharest
Dec 12, 14:45

Romanian manager to lead Coca Cola’s Bottling Investments Group

by Romania Insider
Leave a comment

Timisoara-born Calin Dragan will take over as general manager of Coca-Coca’s bottling division Bottling Investments Group from next year, reports local Profit.ro.

Dragan is currently Coca-Cola’s regional director in Southeast Asia and the Middle East. He took over the office in spring.

Bottling Investments Group manages the bottling operations for Coca-Cola in 19 markets that bring over 25% of the company’s sales. It is the world’s largest bottler for The Coca-Cola Company, with an estimated USD 15 billion in revenues this year.

Dragan led the Coca-Cola operations in Japan between July 2013 and March this year. He joined Coca-Cola in 1993 at the company’s logistics departments in Timisoara, Arad, Cluj-Napoca and Bucharest.

Calin Dragan graduated from the Polytechnic University of Timisoara.

[email protected]

Search on the web

You might also be interested in these stories

© 2016 City Compass Media and/or its affiliated companies. All rights reserved.
ri-logo

Want to be up to speed with what's happening in Romania? We'll send your first batch of news for the day directly to your inbox.

Subscribe to our mailing list