Romanian manager to lead Coca Cola’s Bottling Investments Group

Timisoara-born Calin Dragan will take over as general manager of Coca-Coca’s bottling division Bottling Investments Group from next year, reports local Profit.ro.

Dragan is currently Coca-Cola’s regional director in Southeast Asia and the Middle East. He took over the office in spring.

Bottling Investments Group manages the bottling operations for Coca-Cola in 19 markets that bring over 25% of the company’s sales. It is the world’s largest bottler for The Coca-Cola Company, with an estimated USD 15 billion in revenues this year.

Dragan led the Coca-Cola operations in Japan between July 2013 and March this year. He joined Coca-Cola in 1993 at the company’s logistics departments in Timisoara, Arad, Cluj-Napoca and Bucharest.

Calin Dragan graduated from the Polytechnic University of Timisoara.

