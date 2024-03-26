 

The Capital Markets News section is powered by the Bucharest Stock Exchange 

 

BSE

 

Capital markets powered by BSE

Romania’s BVB-listed banks to distribute robust dividends after sharp capital gains

26 March 2024

Like this article? Share it with your friends!

Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Romanian banks Banca Transilvania (BVB: TLV) and BRD-SocGen (BVB: BRD), with market capitalizations of EUR 4.4 billion and EUR 2.9 billion, respectively, summoned general shareholder meetings for April 25 to approve the distribution of RON 1 billion (EUR 200 million) as dividends each, out of the 2023 profits. 

The dividends would result in 4%-6% yields that, coming on top of the significant 60%-70% y/y capital gains, reflect the record profitability of the country’s banking system, according to Ziarul Financiar and Profit.ro.

The two banks reported net profits of EUR 500 million (TLV) and EUR 330 million (BRD), respectively. 

The dividends paid by the two banks would result in gross yields of 4.5% (TLV) and 6.24% (BRD). Such yields are moderate to small compared to those generated by the energy companies – but the shares of the two banks traded at the Bucharest Stock Exchange (BVB) also generated capital gains. 

The shares of the two banks surged by 61% y/y and 73% y/y, respectively, significantly above the blue chips’ index BET (+39.3% y/y) and also above the BET-NG index of the energy companies. 

The two banks are currently (March 25) traded at price-earnings ratios (PERs) of 7.3 and 9.7, respectively. 

iulian@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Dreamstime.com)

Read next
Normal
Capital markets powered by BSE

Romania’s BVB-listed banks to distribute robust dividends after sharp capital gains

26 March 2024

Like this article? Share it with your friends!

Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Romanian banks Banca Transilvania (BVB: TLV) and BRD-SocGen (BVB: BRD), with market capitalizations of EUR 4.4 billion and EUR 2.9 billion, respectively, summoned general shareholder meetings for April 25 to approve the distribution of RON 1 billion (EUR 200 million) as dividends each, out of the 2023 profits. 

The dividends would result in 4%-6% yields that, coming on top of the significant 60%-70% y/y capital gains, reflect the record profitability of the country’s banking system, according to Ziarul Financiar and Profit.ro.

The two banks reported net profits of EUR 500 million (TLV) and EUR 330 million (BRD), respectively. 

The dividends paid by the two banks would result in gross yields of 4.5% (TLV) and 6.24% (BRD). Such yields are moderate to small compared to those generated by the energy companies – but the shares of the two banks traded at the Bucharest Stock Exchange (BVB) also generated capital gains. 

The shares of the two banks surged by 61% y/y and 73% y/y, respectively, significantly above the blue chips’ index BET (+39.3% y/y) and also above the BET-NG index of the energy companies. 

The two banks are currently (March 25) traded at price-earnings ratios (PERs) of 7.3 and 9.7, respectively. 

iulian@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Dreamstime.com)

Read next
Normal
 

facebooktwitterlinkedin

1

Romania Insider Free Newsletters

Subscribe now

Editor's picks

26 March 2024
Transport
Ford Otosan Romania secures EUR 435 mln for investments in Craiova plant production
26 March 2024
Politics
Romanian government continues internship program this year
26 March 2024
Macro
EC In-Depth Review finds Romania’s net external debt rising but largely “non-defaultable”
25 March 2024
Transport
Air Schengen to change traveling to EU countries for Romanians
25 March 2024
Transport
Tarom flight on Bucharest-Chișinău route forced to return after being struck by lightning
25 March 2024
Politics
Moscow attack: Romania’s Foreign Ministry condemns terrorism, sends condolences to victims’ families
25 March 2024
Politics
Romania's 2024 elections: The candidates for the Bucharest mayor seat
22 March 2024
Defense
Romania spent only 1.6% of GDP on defense in 2023, despite 2.5% target